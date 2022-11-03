OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 3, 2022 /CNW/ - The outstanding accomplishments of Canadian prosecutors were recognized by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Heads of Prosecutions Committee at an awards ceremony held October 18, 2022. The Award Program, instituted in 2006, honours professional excellence, exemplary service, and outstanding achievements.

The following prosecutors were recognized for their contributions to advancing and promoting the role of prosecutors within the Canadian criminal justice system:

The Commitment to Justice Award 2022 was awarded to Martin Herschorn, KC, recently retired Director of Public Prosecutions, Nova Scotia Prosecution Service, for his career-long commitment to the prosecution function, his support of line prosecutors and for his role in building bridges with prosecutors across Canada and the world.

The Humanitarian Award 2022 was awarded to McFarlane Chebesi Njoh, prosecutor with the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service, for his steadfast involvement in humanitarian relief, capacity building and local as well as community support, both in Nova Scotia and abroad, notably in Cameroon.

The FPT Heads of Prosecutions Committee brings together the leaders of Canada's prosecution services to promote assistance and cooperation on operational issues relating to criminal prosecutions.

