Charlottetown, PE, Nov. 18, 2021 /CNW/ - The outstanding accomplishments of Canadian prosecutors were recognized by the Federal-Provincial-Territorial (FPT) Heads of Prosecutions Committee at an awards ceremony held yesterday afternoon. The Award Program, instituted in 2006, honours professional excellence, exemplary service, and outstanding achievements.

The following prosecutors were recognized for their contributions to advancing and promoting the role of prosecutors within the Canadian criminal justice system:

The Commitment to Justice Award 2021 was awarded to Annick Murphy, recently retired Director of the Directeur des poursuites criminelles et pénales of Quebec.

The Humanitarian Award 2021 was awarded to Trevor Shaw, the Director of Criminal Appeals and Special Prosecutions for the British Columbia Prosecution Service.

The Outstanding Achievement in a Prosecution Award was awarded to the Nova Scotia Public Prosecution Service team in Halifax that prosecuted James Melvin: Christine Driscoll,

Rick Woodburn and Sean McCarroll.

The FPT Heads of Prosecutions Committee brings together the leaders of Canada's prosecution services to promote assistance and cooperation on operational issues relating to criminal prosecutions.

Backgrounder: National Prosecution Awards 2021

