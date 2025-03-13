CALGARY, AB, March 13, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it joined forces with Toronto based Insurance Advisory firm, Sterling Park Financial Group Inc., effective March 3, 2025.

Sterling Park Financial Group Inc. is led by co-founding Partners Zak Goldman and Jonah Mayles, supported by their team of insurance, estate and tax professionals. Zak and Jonah bring almost 40 years of combined experience to serving their clients and will both join MNP as Partners. Click on the following links for further information on the professional backgrounds for Goldman and Mayles at mnp.ca.

Sterling Park Financial Group Inc. specializes in highly innovative and comprehensive insurance and tax planning solutions for their clients' businesses and families. They offer highly customized strategies, including liquidity solutions for estate plans, pre-funding estate taxes, intergenerational transfer of wealth planning, and strategic philanthropy solutions.

Tanya Knight, Executive Vice President, Clients & Services, MNP, said that the move reflects MNP's commitment to helping clients and their families:

"We've been looking for a team with this particular area of expertise for some time now, as it is highly complementary to the services, that we offer our clients around wealth preservation and estate planning and something that our clients tell us they are looking for help with," said Knight. "We're excited to bring the Sterling Park team into the MNP fold and helping Jonah and Zak to build on the legacy they've created. We look forward to working closely with them and their team as we move forward with integrating them into our Family Office offerings."

Zak Goldman, Partner at Sterling Park Financial Group Inc, highlighted his belief that the move will bring tremendous benefits to their own clients.

"We've had the opportunity to work with MNP's Partners with some mutual clients over the past few years," shared Goldman. "Through those engagements, we recognized that our Insurance Advisory Services would complement MNP's current client base and so explored the opportunity to merge with their team. During our discussions, we became increasingly impressed with MNP's leadership and client commitment. Going through the merger process we could not have imagined a better fit."

Sterling Park Financial Group Inc. Partner, Jonah Mayles, added that joining MNP was a strategic decision, and that he is excited to be part of a firm that shares their vision, values and commitment to providing quality client service.

"MNP is a dynamic firm, and we are excited to become part of an organization that is dedicated to leveraging every available resource to assist its clients in reaching their objectives," said Mayles. "Our current clients will benefit from a broader network of specialists across all areas of Canadian business. By combining our teams, we will enhance the range of solutions we can provide to our clients and the market. We are absolutely delighted to join the MNP family."

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

For more information, please contact: Nick Greenfield, Senior Vice President of Marketing, MNP, at [email protected]; Zak Goldman, MBA, FEA, Partner, Insurance and Estate Planning, MNP, at [email protected]