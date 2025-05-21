NATIONAL PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FIRM, MNP, EXPANDS SERVICE OFFERING IN WINNIPEG

MNP Joins Forces with Lazer Grant to Benefit Business in Winnipeg

CALGARY, AB, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP, one of Canada's largest national professional services firms, is pleased to announce that it will join forces with Lazer Grant effective July 1, 2025.

Based in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the partners of Lazer Grant (Jeff Cochrane, CPA, CGA, Ann Fuller, CPA, CGA, Collin LeGall, CPA, CMA, Garry Chan, CPA, CA, and Neha Shai, CPA, CA) and a team of forty staff members will join MNP.

With more than 40 years of experience the team at Lazer Grant provides their clients with accounting, audit, tax assistance and business development services. The team provides business consulting programs including business plans, developing key performance indicators, benchmarking, client advisory boards, internal system analyses, business assessments, business overviews, and self-funded bonus plans.

Andrew Stibbard, CPA, CA, MNP's Regional Managing Partner for Winnipeg, said that the merger reflects MNP's continued commitment to investing in the region:

"MNP has a long history in Winnipeg, working with businesses in Winnipeg and the surrounding area. Jeff, Ann, Collin, Garry and Neha and the entire Lazer Grant team share our passion for supporting Winnipeg's business community and will help us to reach and support more organizations in our community. We are excited to welcome them into the MNP family."

Lazer Grant's Managing Partner, Jeff Cochrane, CPA, CGA, says the merger strengthens their team's ability to support their clients:

"We were looking for an opportunity to add more resources to our team, as well as more ways in which we can help give our clients the edge they need to stay competitive in the market. MNP complements and enhances our current service offerings and brings greater bench strength that will help us to service our clients."

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 150 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. While becoming the largest of the mid-market focused firms in Canada, MNP has continued to maintain its Canadian roots, helping Canadian businesses both at home and abroad.

"We are growing fast but we're absolutely committed to maintaining our culture and so have always been very strategic about who we invite to join our team," added Diana Render, CPA, CA, MNP's Executive Vice President for the Prairies. "Our cultures and values are well-aligned, and we share the same entrepreneurial, trusted approach to doing business, We're thrilled to welcome Jeff, Ann, Collin, Garry and Neha and the Lazer Grant team to MNP."

