CALGARY, AB, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ - MNP is deepening their relationship with Microsoft to empower Canadian mid-market organizations to accelerate their AI journeys. Through the launch of MNP's AI Foundry – a dedicated innovation hub that guides organizations through every stage of their AI journey, from identifying opportunities to scaling production-ready solutions – MNP is investing in the tools, talent, and technology to help organizations securely and responsibly reinvent their business functions with generative and agentic AI.

MNP has been an early adopter and user of Microsoft generative AI solutions like Microsoft 365 Copilot and Azure OpenAI, in Azure AI Foundry. MNP has benefited from a 193 percent increase in proposal output, 75 minutes saved per meeting, and a 30 percent reduction in content development costs. With over 98 percent active utilization of Copilot licenses, the Firm's adoption strategy is already delivering tangible results.

"From deploying 6,300 Microsoft 365 Copilot licenses to building Azure OpenAI-powered agents, we're embedding intelligence into all areas of our technology ecosystem," said Adel Elassal, CIO of MNP. "AI isn't an add-on for us — it's the operating system of the modern firm."

MNP's Digital Services clients are realizing similar benefits. MNP's AI Foundry offers the technology, transformation, and industry insights that mid-market organizations need to accelerate and scale their use of M365 Copilot and agents across their businesses. In collaboration with Microsoft, MNP is developing templates, extensions, and connectors that enable clients to leverage their data and generative AI to reduce costs, improve efficiency, and drive growth — delivering a seamless path from idea to impact.

"As Microsoft has established a dominant position in the AI space, we are leveraging that leadership by combining our industry knowledge and technical expertise to deliver best-in-class AI solutions for the mid-market," says Ahmed Otmani Amaoui, MNP's Microsoft Practice Leader.

Microsoft recently recognized MNP's Digital Services practice by awarding it the Microsoft Inner Circle for Business Applications Excellence and designating it as a worldwide featured Microsoft Fabric partner. These awards, among others, reflect MNP's focus on building generative and agentic AI solutions using a business-focused approach.

MNP's collaboration with Microsoft is having demonstrable impact across MNP's client base. In the public sector, MNP co-developed a citizen-facing agent to streamline municipal services. In healthcare, the Firm has helped automate nurse intake processes, freeing up frontline staff for patient care. In financial services, MNP is enabling banks to realize operational efficiencies through AI-powered automation.

"Our collaboration with Microsoft positions MNP as Canada's go-to advisor for responsible, business-first AI," says Sean Murphy, MNP's National Digital Solutions Leader. "By combining Microsoft's relentless innovation with our sector expertise, we're helping Canadian organizations compete on a completely new playing field."

"MNP's rapid evolution into a Frontier firm is a testament to its bold vision and deep commitment to innovation. By combining Microsoft's cutting-edge AI platforms with MNP's unique insight, sector know-how, and IP, we're empowering medium enterprise customers to accelerate their AI value realization — not just with tools, but with transformative outcomes." Ehsan Youssef, Small, Medium Enterprise & Channel Leader at Microsoft Canada.

MNP: Canada's business advisor

National in scope and local in focus, MNP provides client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services in more than 150 communities from coast to coast. Founded in Brandon, Manitoba in 1958, we are proud to be born and raised in Canada and committed to the success of Canadian individuals, businesses, and organizations. Our advisors deliver personalized strategies and made-in-Canada solutions to help you reach your full potential — wherever business takes you.

