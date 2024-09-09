MNP and Pioneering Quebec-based Organization Join Forces to Bring Clients Increased Access to Environmental and Sustainability Services

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 9, 2024 /CNW/ - The team members from Carbone-accès (a Canadian company specializing in the delivery of services of Greenhouse Gas (GHG) quantification, validation and verification) will join the national professional services firm MNP, effective September 9, 2024.

The Carbone-accès team includes experts that were previously part of Enviro-access, a not-for-profit organization started in 1993 (with the support of the Canadian government, some Canadian universities and firms offering professional services to environmental technologies developers). With its head office in Sherbrooke, Quebec, Enviro-access supports organizations across Canada in the areas of innovation and improvement of best environmental practices.

Enviro-access has developed expertise in the GHG sector since 2005 and was the first private firm in Canada to obtain accreditation from the Standards Council of Canada (SCC) as a GHG validation and verification organization (MNP has also obtained SCC certification). Carbone-accès was later created to transfer and consolidate the GHG-related expertise, providing various services to small, medium and large organizations, municipalities and other institutions for the last few years.

The Carbone-accès team includes eight members, scientists and engineers, several of whom are among the most experienced in Canada when it comes to:

Quantification of GHG emissions;

Identification of reduction measures;

Supporting the preparation of action plans and developing project reports related to GHG reduction;

Validation and verification of GHG projects and inventories; and

Identification of opportunities for participation in the carbon market.

Founded in 1958, MNP has grown to more than 125 locations across Canada and delivers a wide range of services and specialized expertise in every sector and area of business. The Carbone-accès business will join MNP's Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) team, augmenting the services that the Firm is able to offer its clients. More information about MNP's ESG offering can be found via the Firm's website.

Tanya Knight, Executive Vice President, Clients & Services, MNP, said that the move reflects MNP's commitment to helping clients stay abreast of changing expectations, requirements, and best practices:

"We are constantly striving to stay ahead of the curve in how we can best support our clients. ESG continues to be an area of evolution, with our clients seeing varying impacts dependent on a number of factors, including the industry and regulatory environment they are in, their supplier and customer needs, and their access to capital.

"Joining forces with the team from Carbone-accès is a strategic move that brings new expertise, experiences, and value to our clients across the country in an area that businesses are increasingly recognizing as a competitive driver."

Edward Olson, MNP's Leader, Environmental, Social & Governance, added that he was excited at how the move will strengthen the services that his team is able to offer to clients and the market:

"This move will add considerable experience to our ESG team, enabling us to advise deeper in a rapidly growing and important new market with significant future growth potential. We're thrilled to bring the Carbone-accès team members into the MNP family and proud to have the opportunity to build on the incredible legacy that Enviro-access has created. We look forward to working closely with this new team as we move forward with integrating them into our ESG offerings."

Manon Laporte, president and CEO of Enviro-access, highlighted her belief that the move will benefit both the clients and the Carbone-accès team, as being key reasons in the decision for Carbone- accès to join MNP:

"Since founding Enviro-access, we have always looked for ways to help innovative businesses contribute to improving the quality of the environment and sustainable development," said Laporte. "Doing that on a local, national and international scale was always our ambition and the move of the Carbone-accès team to MNP fits with our vision of bringing the GHG expertise we have developed further across the country.

"Importantly to us, it also offers the opportunity to support the continued development and growth of the Carbone-accès team members. Joining MNP will give them the opportunity to offer existing clients access to more resources and a wider range of expertise and experiences – while at the same time providing them greater opportunities as they join one of the leading Advisory and Consulting practices across Canada. I truly believe that this is a win-win-win for existing clients of both organizations, and for the Carbone-accès team. "

About MNP LLP

National in scope and local in focus, MNP is one of Canada's leading professional services firms — proudly serving individuals, businesses, and organizations since 1958. Through the development of strong relationships, we provide client-focused accounting, consulting, tax, and digital services. Our clients benefit from personalized strategies with a local perspective to fuel success wherever business takes them. For more information, visit www.mnp.ca

About Carbone-accès

Offering services to support organizations in the fight against climate change in order to leave a low-carbon economy to future generations, we are committed to support our clients and make the necessary efforts to accelerate the reduction of GHG emissions. For more information, visit https://carbonaccess.ca/

About Enviro-access

Our mission is to encourage the emergence and provide support for innovative businesses and projects that can contribute to improving the quality of the environment and sustainable development on a local, national and international scale. For more information, visit www.enviroaccess.ca

