OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Following is a statement from Brian Sauvé, President, National Police Federation, regarding the Nova Scotia Public Inquiry into Canada's largest mass shooting:

The National Police Federation welcomes yesterday's appointment of Dr. Kim Stanton as the third Commissioner in the Nova Scotia Public Inquiry, and is calling on the federal and provincial governments to begin the process without further delay.

In reviewing "the causes, context and circumstances giving rise to the tragedy", we call on all three Commissioners to take a thorough look at the questions previously released by the NPF. We believe this is the only way to ensure the Inquiry will identify all factors that need to be addressed in order to prevent future mass tragedies.

As the labour relations representative for the 1,060 front-line Members of the RCMP in Nova Scotia, the NPF will be applying for intervenor status to engage in the Inquiry.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada, the second largest in North America, and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP members. The NPF will focus on improving public safety in Canada by negotiating the first-ever Collective Agreement for RCMP officers, and on increasing resources, equipment, training and supports for our members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and support for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/.

