National Police Federation Celebrates Five Years of Standing up for RCMP Members

OTTAWA, ON, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - The National Police Federation (NPF) is proud to celebrate our fifth anniversary as the sole-bargaining agent for ~20.000 Members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police. Since achieving formal certification in July 2019, we have been proud to focus on improving safety for our Members, and all Canadians, by advocating for much-needed investment in the public safety continuum. This includes investments in police, police resources and modern equipment in communities across the country.

Prior to the National Police Federation, RCMP Members fought for fair compensation and basic rights for years while being one of the only police services in Canada prohibited from unionizing. Today, we are proud to celebrate this important milestone and reaffirm our commitment to ensuring Members across the country have access to strong, fair, and progressive representation so they can start their shifts knowing we've got their back.

Over the past five years, we are proud to highlight the following milestones:

On February 29, 2016 , both the National Police Federation and National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation were founded and incorporated.

On July 12, 2019 , the National Police Federation achieved certification as the sole bargaining agent for Members of the RCMP below the rank of Inspector.

In its first fully operational year, the NPF was named one of Canada's Top Lobby Organizations

On August 6, 2021 , the first-ever Collective Agreement for sworn Members of the RCMP came into effect, which secured fair, competitive compensation after falling behind other provincial and municipal police services for far too long and going without a raise for four-and-a-half years.

In spring of 2020, the National Police Federation Benevolent Foundation (NPFBF) was granted status as a registered charity in Canada . The NPFBF was established to support the families of Fallen Members of the RCMP and the next generation of Canadians studying in the field of public safety.

In March of 2021, we launched a ground-breaking Member Services Centre, providing 24/7/365 email and phone support for Members across Canada and internationally. In the past five years, the Member Services Centre has answered approximately 63,000 ~ calls and emails for service.

In May 2021 , the NPF achieved standing in the Nova Scotia Mass Casualty Commission, which is believed to be a first for a union – and certainly for a police union.

In October 2021 , the NPF and RCMP signed a Memorandum of Understanding to modernize harassment investigation processes, supporting the creation of the Independent Centre for Harassment Resolution.

From 2021 to today, the NPF launched several regional advocacy campaigns to defend the interests of our Members, including Keep Alberta RCMP, Surrey's Say on Policing, and Our Nova Scotia RCMP, among others.

In 2022, the NPF launched the Why We Serve educational video series to showcase the value Members provide to Canadians.

In 2023, the NPF released a comprehensive report on Bail Reform titled Smart Bail Initiatives: A Progressive Approach to Canada's Bail System . Recommendations from this report were implemented by the Manitoba provincial government.

In 2023, the NPF launches our second major award-winning national campaign, It's Tough, But...

To celebrate the RCMP's 150 th anniversary, the NPF Published its Amazon, Toronto Star, and Globe and Mail best-selling book, Why We Serve: The Stories of Today's RCMP Members

In February 2024 , in partnership with the University of Regina , the NPF published a Member mental health report, Behind the Badge: Revealing Escalating Mental Health Injuries Among RCMP Officers , shining new light on the increasing mental health toll a career in policing has on Members while providing a framework for improving mental health.

, in partnership with the , the NPF published a Member mental health report, shining new light on the increasing mental health toll a career in policing has on Members while providing a framework for improving mental health. In June of 2024, the NPF and Treasury Board signed a second Collective Agreement enshrining further improvements for Member compensation parity and working conditions.

The ongoing positive trend of increased applications to the RCMP reflects a bright and prosperous future for Canada's unique federal, provincial and local police service.

The NPF also acknowledges those Members who made the ultimate sacrifice on-duty over the past five years, including Cst. Allan Poapst, Cst. Heidi Stevenson, Cst. Shelby Patton, Cst. Shaelyn Yang, Cst. Harvinder (Harvey) Singh Dhami, and Cst. Rick O'Brien.

"Through it all, our driving force has always been to protect, defend, and highlight the exceptional work and dedication of our Members across Canada and internationally" says NPF President and CEO Brian Sauvé.

"This is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for our Members, we look forward to continuing to make history and lead the path to modern and progressive policing."

