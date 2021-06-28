National Police Federation Board Endorses Tentative Collective Agreement

- RCMP Member Ratification Vote Process Now Triggered

OTTAWA, ON, June 28, 2021 /CNW/ - The National Police Federation (NPF) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has endorsed a tentative Collective Agreement for RCMP Members with Treasury Board of Canada, following 23 months of bargaining with them, and which now triggers a ratification vote by RCMP Members.

"This new Collective Agreement will provide RCMP Members with fair, competitive compensation after falling behind other provincial and municipal police services for far too long and going without a raise for four-and-a-half years," said Brian Sauvé, President of the National Police Federation. "It will also help create a more clear, predictable, and defined workplace for all Members, and support recruitment and increased resources benefiting all Canadians."

As a result of ongoing budget cuts and freezes, compensation and benefits for Canada's highly trained, effective and unique national police service fell significantly behind municipal and provincial police counterparts. To compound lagging and unfair compensation, police duties and responsibilities have significantly increased over the years, causing growing strain on resources and communities across Canada.

Achieving this historic first Collective Agreement for RCMP Members has been a primary goal of the NPF but is only one of many ways we seek to deliver improvements in our Members' working conditions.

About the National Police Federation:

The National Police Federation (NPF) was certified to represent ~20,000 RCMP Members serving across Canada and internationally in the summer of 2019. The NPF is the largest police labour relations organization in Canada; the second largest in North America and is the first independent national association to represent RCMP Members.

The NPF is focused on improving public safety in Canada by focusing on increasing resources, equipment, training, and other supports for our Members who have been under-funded for far too long. Better resourcing and supports for the RCMP will enhance community safety and livability in the communities we serve, large and small, across Canada.

For more information: https://npf-fpn.com/

Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram

SOURCE National Police Federation

For further information: Media contact: Fabrice de Dongo, Manager, Media Relations, [email protected], (647) 274-7118

Related Links

npf-fpn.com

