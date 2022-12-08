National Indicators Help Make Home Care Better

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Dec. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - The Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA) applauds the Canadian Institute for Health Information (CIHI) on the release of their milestone report measuring access to priority health services across the country. The report, released today, provides data on the full suite of 12 indicators: six for home care and six for mental health services. This work is part of the Shared Health Priorities Agreements, with the 12 indicators chosen by the federal, provincial and territorial (FPT) health ministries, in consultation with national organizations and Canadians.

"The 10-year federal targeted investment of $6 billion for home care and the creation of the national home care indicators are positively impacting access to home care services across the country," said Nadine Henningsen, CHCA Chief Executive Officer. "Ensuring accountability through the national indicators will improve the quality of care, increase efficiency of care delivery and identify opportunities for making home care better in all jurisdications across the country."

Given the challenges of COVID over the past three years and the lack of advanced architecture and data management systems to collect and manage home care data, jurisdictions are dealing with unprecidented challenges in measuring and reporting on outcomes. Recognizing that provnces and territories have varying capacity for data collection and management, the CHCA believes that continued investment in home care infrastruture is critical to achieving better home care for all. Successful data management requires a strategic approach whereby data quality, security and interoperability are properly addressed.

"Having the ability to track outcomes of home care services through aggregated, quantified and analyzed data can not be underestimated," stated Cindy Starnino, CHCA Board Chair. Embedding common indicators in policy, administration and direct service provider processes will result in improvements in how home care services are delivered and reported on, creating better value for public health care dollar investments.

As the Shared Health Agreements focus on the next five years, the importance of targeted funding and accountablilty is critical to expanding home care services that will meet the needs of Canadians. The CHCA will continue to work with CIHI to explore current indicators and expand the range of indicators that address the quality and efficiency of home care; identify disparities in performance across and within jurisdictions; and report on outcomes of an integrated care system that includes home care.

About the Canadian Home Care Association (CHCA)

The CHCA is a national not-for-profit membership association representing home and community care stakeholders from governments, health authorities, administrators and providers. Through Carers Canada, a priority program of the CHCA, we work to increase recognition and support for caregivers and vital partners in care.

