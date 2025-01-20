Defeat Duchenne Canada Marks 30 Years of Progress with Major Research Funding Announcement

LONDON, ON, Jan. 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Defeat Duchenne Canada is proud to celebrate its 30th anniversary, marking three decades of relentless progress in the fight against Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). On January 30, 2025, this milestone celebration will launch with the announcement of more than $900,000 in new research grants awarded to two world-class scientists advancing critical breakthroughs in DMD treatment and care.

John Davidson and his son, Jesse, during the 1995 Walk Across Ontario (CNW Group/Defeat Duchenne Canada)

The organization was launched in 1995 when founder John Davidson pushed his son, Jesse, in a wheelchair nearly 3,500 kilometres across Ontario to raise awareness of DMD, the organization has grown into a national leader, supporting research into DMD treatments and advocacy to support Canadians with DMD. Since then, Defeat Duchenne Canada has united families, funded millions of dollars in research worldwide, and advocated for safe, effective, and affordable treatments for all Canadians affected by DMD.

"Our 30th anniversary is a moment of reflection and renewal," said Lisa McCoy, CEO of Defeat Duchenne Canada. "We're celebrating the extraordinary progress we've achieved together while reaffirming our commitment to building a world free of Duchenne. These new research grants symbolize the hope, determination, and innovation that drive us forward in our mission."

The 2025 research grants will support groundbreaking projects tackling critical topics like Gut Microbiota Functionality and AAV Gene Therapy. These initiatives reflect Defeat Duchenne Canada's enduring mission to fund innovative solutions, enhance quality of life, and ultimately find a cure. With this year's grants, the organization has surpassed $18.6 million in total funding since its inception, supporting transformative research and advancing global knowledge of Duchenne muscular dystrophy with a goal to have committed $20M to research by the end of 2025.

Join the Celebration

The 30th-anniversary event will take place virtually on January 30, 2025, at 6:30 PM ET, preceding the annual Research Grant Announcement. Highlights include inspiring remarks from founder John Davidson, reflections on three decades of progress, and presentations from this year's grant recipients.

This event is open to all, uniting families, supporters, and advocates across Canada in a shared vision for a future free of Duchenne. Register today at defeatduchenne.ca/30years.

About Defeat Duchenne Canada

Defeat Duchenne Canada is the country's only national charity dedicated to ending Duchenne muscular dystrophy. Our goal is to provide leadership in research, advocacy, and support to ensure every Canadian affected by Duchenne can live a long and active life.

Learn more at defeatduchenne.ca

