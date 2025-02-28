NATIONAL GATHERING FOR SURVIVORS OF FORCED AND COERCED STERILIZATION SCHEDULED FOR CANADA'S NATIONAL CAPITAL MARCH 7-9, 2025

TYENDINAGA, ON, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is hosting a National Gathering for First Nation, Inuit and Métis survivors of forced or coerced sterilization in Gatineau from March 7-9, 2025. The Gathering will bring survivors together to share their experiences, offer healing supports and learn about the latest developments in reproductive justice.

"The inaugural National Gathering will have many supports and healing opportunities. We call on First Nations, Métis and Inuit women, men and gender diverse who have experienced reproductive and obstetric violence leading to forced and coerced sterilization to participate in the National Gathering," said Claudette Dumont Smith, Co-Chair of the Survivors Circle of Reproductive Justice.

The historic event will bring together survivors, leading physicians, academics, therapists, Knowledge Keepers and families from across the country for three days of healing and learning about the work of the Survivors Circle, reproductive justice in Canada and addressing racism in the Canadian healthcare system. The lineup of performers, writers and speakers includes Polaris Prize winner Jeremy Dutcher, Zoey Roy, Tenille Campbell, Dr. Lana Potts, Dr. Karlee Fellner, Janice Makokis, The Honourable Yvonne Boyer and so many more.

"The National Gathering will provide healing supports and opportunities to connect with many survivors on their healing journeys," said Harmony Redsky, Executive Director of the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice. "The more we learn and listen to the stories of survivors of forced or coerced sterilization, the greater our ability will be to prevent forced and coerced sterilization from ever happening again to First Nation, Inuit, Métis women and men in Canada."

MEDIA AVAILABILITY DETAILS:

Spokespeople from the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice will be available to answer media questions in-person and remotely during the National Gathering, March 6 - 9, 2025 at the Hotel Lac Leamy.

All media are requested to register to attend the gathering by contacting [email protected].

Media interested in interviewing survivors are invited to a 30-minute virtual workshop to provide background information on forced sterilization and speaking with survivors. The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice will hold a press conference straight after the media workshop.

DATE:

March 6, 2025

TIME & LOCATION:

11 am EST -Media workshop

Virtual – Registration Link

11:30 am EST- Press conference with Survivors, Co-Chairs, Executive Director with the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice. The press conference will occur at the Hilton Lac Leamy in the Salon du Jardin. Please see attached virtual link here: https://us05web.zoom.us/meeting/register/m9KuRPCUSLWqzTJiDywtsg

A recording of the workshop and a media kit with information will be available to media who wish to attend the media portion of the National Gathering.

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to supporting First Nations, Métis and Inuit survivors of forced and coerced sterilization through a national registry, healing support funds, data and research, programming and public education.

Learn more at: www.reproductivejusticesurvivors.ca

