GATINEAU, QC, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Unceded traditional territory of Algonquin Anishinaabeg Peoples – The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is kicking off their first annual conference tomorrow. The historic "National Gathering" will bring together First Nations, Inuit and Métis survivors of forced or coerced sterilization. The inaugural gathering is in Gatineau from March 7-9, 2025.

"The Survivor-led National Gathering will provide a platform in connecting survivors with supports in healing with wellness workers, knowledge keepers, elders, speakers and professionals that share their expertise and experiences. The healing supports will encompass the latest advancements in reproductive justice," said Nicole Rabbit, Survivor and Board Director with the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice.

Survivors, Knowledge Keepers, top physicians, academics, therapists, and families from across Canada will learn about the work of the Survivors Circle, reproductive justice and addressing racism in the Canadian healthcare system. The lineup of performers, writers and speakers includes Winner of Canada's Got Talent- Rebecca Strong, Canadian drag performer and the winner of season 4 of Canada's Drag Race-Venus, Polaris Prize Winner-Jeremy Dutcher, Judy Wilson, Dr. Marlyn Cook and so many more.

"We look forward to hosting participants during the sold-out conference. There's so much interest and opportunities to inform and engage First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities and the public on reproductive justice." said Harmony Redsky, executive director with the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice. "Understanding survivors stories and their experiences of forced or coerced sterilization is central to the National Gathering. We look forward to continuing the work after the conference and stand united in the prevention of forced and coerced sterilization from ever happening again in Canada."

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is a not-for-profit corporation dedicated to supporting First Nations, Métis and Inuit survivors of forced and coerced sterilization through a national registry, healing support funds, data and research, programming and public education.

www.reproductivejusticesurvivors.ca

SOURCE Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice

For more information, please contact: Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice- Communications, Nicole Robertson: (403) 616-4999 and [email protected]; Kahsenniyo Kick: [email protected]