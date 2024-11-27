National Healing Fund for Indigenous Survivors of Forced and Coerced Sterilization launches

WINNIPEG, MB, Nov. 27, 2024 /CNW/ - The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice announced the official launch of the Healing Support Fund for survivors of forced, coerced and imposed sterilization today.

The Healing Support Fund will be available for all eligible First Nation, Metis and Inuit survivors to access a wide range of individual healing and wellness supports including mental health and trauma counselling, Cultural and Land-based healing, and wrap around services. Eligible survivors will also be able to access the Healing Support Fund for Assisted Reproductive Health technologies. Applications can also be made for community-based and grassroots healing initiatives led by or involving eligible survivors.

"The Survivors Circle Healing Fund will create opportunities for Survivors of forced sterilization to take charge of their bodies and wellness," said Survivors Circle Board Co-Chair Christa BigCanoe. "The fund will support survivors who have experienced systemic racism in unimaginable ways and will begin healing paths for individual survivors and their families and communities."

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice has formed a National Registry that will serve as a national database and archive for survivors stories, experiences and records. Registered members will be eligible to access the Healing Support Fund. Individual supports can be accessed for up to $10,000, Assisted Reproductive Technologies can be accessed for up to $30,000 and survivor-informed community initiatives can be accessed for up to $30,000.

"For many women who have experienced forced sterilization, they have felt silenced by their experience," said Survivors Circle Board member Nicole Rabbit. Adding, "The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is building a united voice where survivors can come forward, share their stories, feel heard and empowered to address the trauma they may be carrying."

The Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice is an Indigenous-led national not-for-profit organization with a mission to advocate for reproductive justice for all First Nations, Inuit, and Métis Peoples across Canada, build a national registry for survivors of forced, coerced and imposed sterilization and provide healing supports for survivors.





If you are a survivor or know someone who is, please reach out to the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice at 613-308-0808. If you would like to learn more about forced sterilization in Canada please go to www.reproductivejusticesurvivors.ca.

