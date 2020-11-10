National financial literacy program for seniors gets revitalized

"Meeting the needs of seniors has always been a priority for banks in Canada," says Neil Parmenter, President and CEO, Canadian Bankers Association. "Many senior Canadians face similar questions: Will my money will last through retirement? How should I manage my financial affairs if I need physical or other assistance? What scams and frauds should I be aware of? Bankers have a depth of experience working with customers and the Your Money Seniors seminar can help answer these and other important questions."

The banking sector has long recognized that it has a role to play in supporting and strengthening the financial literacy skills of Canadians at all stages of life. Developed in collaboration with the Financial Consumer Agency of Canada and modelled on the CBA's highly successful Your Money Students program, Your Money Seniors covers essential information on how senior Canadians can:

protect themselves against financial abuse;

spot the signs of financial fraud; and

make the most of their money in retirement.

Since launching Your Money Seniors in 2014, the CBA and its network of volunteers have delivered hundreds of seminars across Canada, reaching thousands of seniors. Seminars are presented by local bankers who volunteer their time and expertise in their community. The program aligns with and reinforces the federal government's National Strategy for Financial Literacy.

Seniors and adults across Canada can request a seminar in their community here: cba.ca/your-money-seniors-seminar-request-form?l=en-us.

About the Canadian Bankers Association

The Canadian Bankers Association is the voice of more than 60 domestic and foreign banks that help drive Canada's economic growth and prosperity. The CBA advocates for public policies that contribute to a sound, thriving banking system to ensure Canadians can succeed in their financial goals. www.cba.ca

