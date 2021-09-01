MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank today announced the appointment of Michael Denham to the newly created position of Vice-Chairman, Commercial Banking and Financial Markets. He will join the Bank on September 7. As part of his mandate, Mr. Denham will contribute to the success of businesses of all sizes in Canada. He will also act as a strategic advisor to management.

Mr. Denham has over 30 years of experience at a variety of organizations and was President and Chief Executive Officer of the Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) from 2015 until recently. Previously, he directed AquaTerra Corporation and served in a number of leadership roles at various consulting firms, including Accenture and CGI. Mr. Denham is a graduate of Princeton University and the London School of Economics.

Quote

"Michael plays a key role in the Canadian business community. His extensive experience, leadership skills and knowledge of the corporate world will be huge assets for National Bank," said Laurent Ferreira, Chief Operating Officer at National Bank.

About National Bank of Canada

With $354 billion in assets as at July 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada , together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Claude Breton, Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-8644

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

