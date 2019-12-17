National Bank to open a call centre in Sherbrooke

200 jobs created and opening planned for summer 2020

MONTREAL, Dec. 17, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announced today that it would be opening a new call centre in Sherbrooke. The project represents an investment of $4.7M and will create 200 jobs in the region. The opening is planned for summer 2020.

The centre will be located in the Cité du Parc (95 Jacques Cartier Boulevard South at the corner of King Street West), in the heart of Sherbrooke and a few steps away from Jacques-Cartier Park. As one of Quebec's largest employers, National Bank provides a first-rate employee experience through superior work conditions, as well as a dynamic work environment and tools that foster discussion, collaboration and career development. The centre will serve clients across Canada.

The Bank will soon begin recruiting in the region for full-time and part-time positions. The selected candidates will receive personalized training, coaching, numerous employee benefits and competitive compensation. Among the positions offered:

Customer service representatives

Team leaders

Centre manager

With the opening of the centre, the Bank is aiming to create a diversified and intergenerational team of customer service enthusiasts. Workers of all ages, whether starting their careers or seasoned workers, students, newcomers to Canada or retirees are invited to apply for any of the positions available.

"We've made it our duty to listen to our employees and offer them a dynamic work environment where they can achieve their full potential. We believe that this is the best way to build engaged and competent teams that will deliver a distinctive client experience. Workers from all walks of life who are passionate about serving people are invited to apply. Together, we'll build a strong team in Sherbrooke that will have a positive impact on the lives of our clients," stated Laurent Blanchard, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Service, Remote Channels at National Bank.

"This project demonstrates our confidence in the Eastern Townships region, which is already home to 225 of our employees. Recognized for its quality of life, Sherbrooke is also a city of choice for recruiting engaged, talented teams who want to offer our clients an authentic and distinctive experience that puts people first. Adding this call centre will provide an even more varied career path for the Bank's employees in the Eastern Townships," stated Martine Boulay, Regional Vice-President – Eastern Townships at National Bank.

Job openings for the call centre will be listed in the next few months. To stay informed, visit jobs.nbc.ca regularly.

About National Bank of Canada

With $281 billion in assets as at October 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Jean-François Cadieux, Senior Advisor - Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, jean-francois.cadieux@nbc.ca, Tel.: 514-394-6500

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

