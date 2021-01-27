National Bank Selected for the Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index for a Third Consecutive Year

MONTREAL, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announced that it has been selected for the 2021 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index. The Index recognizes companies around the world that are committed to transparency in gender reporting and advancing women's equality. This year's Index consists of 380 companies headquartered across 44 countries and regions.

"We take concrete action to provide an inclusive work environment that helps women achieve their full potential. We're so proud to be recognized by Bloomberg for a third consecutive year," said Brigitte Hébert, Executive Vice-President – Employee Experience at National Bank. "The index helps us find new ways to support talented women. When we focus on including female employees and promoting their success, the entire organization is sure to benefit."

"The companies included in the 2021 GEI are expanding the ESG data universe to include gender-related data that investors are demanding today," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg. "Their commitment to disclosure is making the business case for inclusion, and driving transparency in the markets."

National Bank's initiatives for the advancement of women



Wealth Management: National Bank Financial Wealth Management's (NBFWM) mentorship program gives women enrolled in a university program the opportunity to discover the profession of Investment Advisor through internships. This program has contributed to the development of 100 mentees over the past 6 years. NBFWM also organizes the annual Women Investment Advisors' Symposium. It recently launched the Invest in you event series for women.





The Bank's main partners include the , , the , , an organization dedicated to creating work environments that help advance women, , an organization that propels female professional engagement and , an organization that supports women entrepreneurs. Signature of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles: In 2020, the Bank became a signatory of the UN Women's Empowerment Principles, which promote gender equality in the workplace, marketplace and community.

About National Bank of Canada

With $332 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,500 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

