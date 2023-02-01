MONTREAL, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announced that it has been selected for the 2023 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index ("GEI"). The Index recognizes companies around the world that are committed to transparency reporting and advancing gender equality. This year's Index consists of 484 companies headquartered across 45 countries and regions.

"At National Bank, we do our utmost to ensure all our employees feel fully valued and live their ambitions," said Brigitte Hébert, Executive Vice-President – Employee Experience. "We take concrete action to provide an inclusive work environment that helps everyone achieve their full potential. We are proud to see our work recognized by Bloomberg for a fifth consecutive year."

"Congratulations to the companies that are included in the 2023 GEI," said Peter T. Grauer, Chairman of Bloomberg and Founding Chairman of the U.S. 30% Club. "We continue to see an increase in both interest and membership globally, reflecting a shared goal of transparency in gender-related metrics."

About National Bank of Canada With $404 billion in assets as at October 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups.

