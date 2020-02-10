National Bank renews its partnership with the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

MONTREAL, Feb. 10, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank and the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) are proud to announce the continuation of their 15-year collaboration in support of people affected by breast cancer and their loved ones. Breast cancer is the most common cancer in women, who have a one in eight lifetime risk of developing the disease. In Quebec, an estimated 6,000 cases were diagnosed in 2019.

The Allure® Mastercard® credit card is central to the partnership between National Bank and the QBCF. For every $10 charged to the card, the Bank will donate $0.10, up to a maximum of $750,000 each year. In total, up to $3M could be donated over the coming years.

Quotes

"At National Bank, we strive to have a positive impact on people's lives and the communities we serve. It's therefore only natural for us to support the Foundation, which does incredible work for people with breast cancer and their loved ones. We're very proud to have been fighting by their side for the past 15 years," said Lucie Blanchet, Executive Vice-President – Personal Banking and Client Experience.

"We appreciate National Bank's continued support. Breast cancer is a complex disease, and treatment options are different from patient to patient. That's why major investments are required to advance research and support those affected by the disease. We count on the support of partners like National Bank to pursue our mission," said Jida El Hajjar, Vice-President – Investment and Health Promotion at the QBCF.

A few QBCF initiatives supported by National Bank in recent years:

Jacques Simard's PERSPECTIVE project

The goal of this project is to improve breast cancer risk assessment and provide better access to screening and early detection.

The goal of this project is to improve breast cancer risk assessment and provide better access to screening and early detection. Jean-François Boileau's research study

This project has allowed thousands of women to avoid the side effects of surgery by administering chemotherapy first.

This project has allowed thousands of women to avoid the side effects of surgery by administering chemotherapy first. The breast cancer Biobank

The Biobank collects and stores tumour tissue and blood samples from breast cancer patients so that researchers can better understand the disease and share knowledge.

The Biobank collects and stores tumour tissue and blood samples from breast cancer patients so that researchers can better understand the disease and share knowledge. Financial assistance

Since 2008, around 4,200 requests for financial assistance have been approved and a total of $2,381,359 has been given to people affected by breast cancer.

Since 2008, around 4,200 requests for financial assistance have been approved and a total of has been given to people affected by breast cancer. The Pink Tour and the Montreal Symphony Orchestra Concert

The Pink Tour is a fundraising event that encourages participants to stay active all summer. The Montreal Symphony Orchestra Concert is a musical fundraising evening that highlights the outstanding efforts of four award winners dedicated to the fight against breast cancer.

Legal disclaimers

® ALLURE is a registered trademark of National Bank of Canada.

® MASTERCARD is a registered trademark of Mastercard International Inc. Authorized user: National Bank of Canada.

About the Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation

The Quebec Breast Cancer Foundation (QBCF) is the only charitable organization in Quebec dedicated entirely to the fight against breast cancer. Over a period of more than 25 years, it has collected and distributed more than $50 million to support cutting-edge Quebec research institutions and defend the interests of people living with breast cancer and their loved ones. The funds raised by the QBCF also support innovation, awareness and education efforts. Researchers, volunteers, donors and families are united by the shared goal of increasing the survival rate of those affected by breast cancer and one day living in a world without cancer. Follow the QBCF on social media via Facebook, LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram.

About National Bank of Canada

With $281 billion in assets as at October 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel. : 514 394-5684

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

