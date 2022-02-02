MONTREAL, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) today released changes to its Supplementary Financial Information for the fiscal year ended October 31, 2021, reflecting the following:

The Bank's Oil & Gas loan portfolio and associated activities previously reported in the Personal and Commercial segment have been reallocated to the Financial Markets segment. The transfer reflects the repositioning of the portfolio towards larger capitalizations, which are served by the Financial Markets segment.





Certain amounts have been reallocated between segments to be consistent with the presentation adopted by the Bank for the year beginning November 1, 2021, in line with the Bank's historical practice.

These changes have no impact on consolidated results and will be reflected in the Bank's 2022 first quarter results to be released on February 25, 2022.

The revised Supplementary Financial Information can be found on the Bank's Investor Relations page at https://www.nbc.ca/en/about-us/investors/investor-relations/quarterly-results.html.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances, many of which are beyond the control of the Bank, including the impact of the changes to Supplementary Financial Information regarding the Bank's consolidated results. Except as required by law, the Bank does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, by it or on its behalf. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is presented for the purpose of interpreting the information contained herein and may not be appropriate for other purpose.

About National Bank of Canada

With $356 billion in assets as at October 31, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Linda Boulanger, Senior Vice-President - Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 1-866-517-5455; Claude Breton, Vice-President - Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-8644