MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank Private Investment ("NBPI") announces an investment in the cleaning services company, CLEAN International Inc. ("CLEAN"), to enable the company to progressively transition its leadership and speed up its dynamic growth plan in the coming years. CLEAN is a market leader in the cleaning services and agri-food sanitation industry in Quebec.

Based in Lévis in the Quebec City region, CLEAN was founded in 1993 by entrepreneur Daniel Labrie and has carved out an enviable reputation and place in its market. The company is known for its in-depth knowledge of the requirements in the agri-food and industrial sectors, as well as for its forward-thinking recruitment strategies. It employs more than 800 workers. CLEAN's recruitment team excels in recruiting workers from abroad and looking after its foreign workers' wellbeing. French language training is offered directly by the company.

"CLEAN is fortunate to be able to count on a major investor like NBPI. The possibilities offered to us are significant both in terms of organic growth opportunities and those through acquisitions. NBPI's support will allow us to orchestrate the progressive transfer of the company's leadership to a new team of seasoned managers and builders, while carrying out the next stage of our growth plan," said Daniel Labrie, President and Chief Executive Officer and founder of CLEAN.

"CLEAN is a great example of a company that prioritizes people, excellence and diligence. CLEAN is now a key player in ensuring the effective operation of several industrial and agri-food sites, and its work methods allow it to serve an even wider range of clients. National Bank Private Investment will help to implement a talented management team and an experienced board of directors. They will be able to count on our commitment to CLEAN's development, especially our active support with mergers and acquisitions in this sector," said Luc Ménard, Executive Vice-President, Managing Director and Head of Private Investments at National Bank.

About National Bank of Canada

With $426 billion in assets as at July 31, 2023, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

About National Bank Private Investment

National Bank Investments Inc. does business under the name National Bank Private Investment and manages the National Bank SME Growth Fund, L.P. National Bank Private Investment (NBPI) is a venture capital firm that offers diversified investment opportunities to a clientele of seasoned investors from the National Bank network. The capital raised provides support to growing companies that wish to remain in control of their development and work with long-term partners.

TM National Bank Private Investment is a trademark of National Bank of Canada.

