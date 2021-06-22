The recipients are all enrolled in undergraduate or graduate programs at a Canadian university:

Saanya Afroze is pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree at Concordia University's John Molson School of Business. She will join the Corporate and Investment Banking team in Toronto for a summer internship in 2022.

Laetitia Dauge is currently enrolled in a Bachelor of Business Administration at HEC Montréal. She will join the Corporate and Investment Banking team in Montreal for a summer internship in 2022.

Julia Jin , Jasmine Liu and Izabella Tyc are all pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree at McGill University's Desautels Faculty of Management. They will join the Corporate and Investment Banking team in Montreal for a summer internship in 2022.

Hailey Paget is currently enrolled in a Master's in Financial Economics at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto . She will join the Corporate and Investment Banking team in Toronto for a winter internship in 2022.

Uma Thurnau is pursuing a Bachelor of Commerce degree at University of British Columbia's Sauder School of Business. She will join the Corporate and Investment Banking team in Toronto for a summer internship in 2022.

Fanny Qifang Wu is currently enrolled in a Master's in Financial Economics at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto . She will be part of the Financial Markets rotation program in 2022.

is currently enrolled in a Master's in Financial Economics at the Rotman School of Management at the University of Toronto . She will be part of the Financial Markets rotation program in 2022.

For many years, National Bank has been rolling out a wide range of measures to increase the representation of women throughout the organization.

"Through our internship program, we have welcomed around 40 interns in Financial Markets since the program was created over 10 years ago, and we hope this momentum will continue. This year, we have a record eight candidates who will have the opportunity to fuel their passion for finance and benefit from a well structured and enriching professional experience. I'd like to welcome them aboard!" stated Denis Girouard, Executive Vice-President and Head of Financial Markets at National Bank.

With $351 billion in assets as at April 30, 2021, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. National Bank has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow National Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

For further information: Stéphanie Rousseau, Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, [email protected], Tel.: 514-394-5684

