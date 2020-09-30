Initial investment of $5.4 million, 200 new jobs and at least $10 million in economic spinoffs per year in the region

MONTREAL, Sept. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - National Bank is announcing the opening of its new call centre today in Sherbrooke. This project, representing an initial investment of $5.4 million, has allowed the Bank to create 200 new jobs and will eventually generate at least $10 million per year in economic spinoffs in the region, taking into account salaries paid. The call centre will meet the needs of thousands of Bank clients across Canada.

National Bank is continuing to recruit in the region for full- and part-time positions at this centre. The call centre is located in the Cité du Parc (95 Jacques Cartier Boulevard South at the corner of King Street West), just a few steps away from Jacques-Cartier Park and Lac des Nations.

The Bank, which is one of Quebec's largest employers, offers a stimulating work environment where employees can reach their full potential. Selected candidates will begin with a paid six-week training program, which is offered with the support of Quebec's Ministère du Travail, de l'Emploi et de la Solidarité sociale, and personalized coaching. They will receive competitive compensation with numerous employee benefits. The positions offered include:

Customer service representatives

Team leaders

The Bank is looking to build an intergenerational, diverse team made up of individuals who believe in providing excellent customer service. People of all ages—those starting their careers or experienced professionals—are invited to apply for the jobs offered at https://jobs.nbc.ca/.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank would like to reiterate that it is following public health guidelines and has implemented hygiene and social distancing measures to protect the health and safety of its employees at their new work location.

"We know that our employees are at the core of our success and we are very proud to offer them this new, stimulating work environment. Once again, I invite people of all ages, students, newcomers to Canada and even retirees to submit their application for any of the positions offered. We want to build a strong, motivated team in Sherbrooke who are passionate about serving people and want to have a positive impact on our clients' lives," stated Laurent Blanchard, Senior Vice-President, Sales and Service, Remote Channels at National Bank.

"National Bank employs 225 people in the Eastern Townships, and has been present in the area for more than 140 years. The opening of this call centre and the 200 new jobs created mark a major milestone in the region's history. Sherbrooke is an ideal city for recruiting talented teams who will deliver a first-rate experience to our clients. With the call centre opening, National Bank employees in the Eastern Townships will have even more varied professional opportunities," said Simon Ledoux, Vice-President – Personal Banking, Eastern Quebec at National Bank.

