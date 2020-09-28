MONTREAL, Sept. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - For the fourth consecutive year and the seventh time overall, National Bank won the Best Product Performance in Canada award for its notes and market-linked GICs during the virtual edition of the SRP Americas Conference, held from September 14 to 18, 2020.

Highlights

Created in 2001, the SRP Americas Conference has become a meeting place of choice for influential alternative investment decision-makers from across Canada , the United States and Latin America .

, and . The SRP Americas Awards are based on an analysis of the largest structured product database as well as the industry's most extensive survey.

Quotes

"Congratulations to National Bank for once again winning the Best Product Performance in Canada award. This year's recognition demonstrates National Bank's ongoing commitment to its clients and to providing both product innovation and great returns," said Amélie Labbé-Thompson, Director of Product and Content for SRP.

"National Bank is proud to win such a prestigious recognition for the fourth year in a row. This demonstrates our dedication to providing our clients with innovative investment solutions and maintaining excellence in product design," said Vincent Marquis, Managing Director, Structured Solutions Group at National Bank.

Link

About National Bank of Canada

With $322 billion in assets as at July 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

