MONTREAL, March 3, 2022 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) today announces that the Notice of its Annual Meeting of Shareholders and its Management Proxy Circular have been released and filed with securities regulators.

The Circular can be consulted on the Bank's website, SEDAR and the EnVision website of Computershare. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders will take place in hybrid form in Montreal on April 22, 2022 at 10:00 A.M. (EDT).

Participants who wish to attend the Annual Meeting in person are invited to visit the Bank's website to learn about the health measures in effect and the number of places available in the room should the Bank have to limit access.

It will also be possible to attend via live webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/409219865 or by telephone in listen-only mode. Details about the Annual Meeting are also available on our website.

Depending on changes in health conditions and in accordance with the latest directives from public health and government authorities, the Annual Meeting could be held exclusively via webcast. All relevant information will be communicated on our website as appropriate.

The Bank also announces that its Corporate Social Responsibility Statement is now available at nbc.ca/socialresponsibility. This document aims to respond specifically to the requirements prescribed by the Public Accountability Statements Regulations adopted by the federal government (Bank Act). A more detailed report on the Bank's environmental, social and governance advances will be made public in the coming weeks and may be consulted on the same web page.

