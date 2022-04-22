MONTREAL, April 22, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announced that all Director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 23, 2022 were elected as Directors of the Bank during the Annual Meeting of the Holders of Common Shares that was held today.

The Board of Directors welcomes a Director elected for the first time, Lynn Loewen, who joins the Board today. Ms. Loewen is a corporate director, serving on the boards of Emera Incorporated and Xplornet Communications Inc. During her career, she held the position of President at Minogue Medical Inc. from 2016 to 2019. Prior to that, she had held the position of Chief Operating Officer at the organization. She has also worked in the telecommunications sector, serving as President of Expertech Network Installation Inc. and as Vice-President of Financial Controls and Vice-President of Finance Operations at BCE Inc. She has been the Chancellor of Mount Allison University since 2018 and was a member of its board from 1998 to 2008. She holds a Bachelor of Commerce from Mount Allison University. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Nova Scotia and has received the Institute of Corporate Directors, Director designation.

"I am proud to welcome Lynn Loewen to the Bank's Board of Directors. Her impressive professional experience and her expertise in the fields of audit, financial controls, finance, as well as ESG will be a major asset for the Board," said Jean Houde, Chair of the Board of Directors.

Here are the detailed results of the votes:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD Maryse Bertrand Elected 188,387,729 99.54% 869,883 0.46% Pierre Blouin Elected 188,291,387 99.49% 966,225 0.51% Pierre Boivin Elected 188,402,916 99.55% 854,696 0.45% Yvon Charest Elected 188,070,423 99.37% 1,187,189 0.63% Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 188,168,697 99.42% 1,088,915 0.58% Laurent Ferreira Elected 188,879,043 99.80% 378,569 0.20% Jean Houde Elected 187,582,298 99.11% 1,675,314 0.89% Karen Kinsley Elected 186,731,955 98.67% 2,525,657 1.33% Lynn Loewen Elected 188,842,530 99.78% 415,082 0.22% Rebecca McKillican Elected 188,857,117 99.79% 400,495 0.21% Robert Paré Elected 188,148,137 99.41% 1,109,475 0.59% Lino A. Saputo Elected 188,498,873 99.60% 758,739 0.40% Andrée Savoie Elected 188,182,196 99.43% 1,075,416 0.57% Macky Tall Elected 188,823,268 99.77% 434,344 0.23% Pierre Thabet Elected 188,484,570 99.59% 773,042 0.41%

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the Annual Meeting are available on the Bank's website as well as on SEDAR.

