MONTREAL, April 19, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) announces that all director nominees listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated February 20, 2024, were elected as directors of the Bank during the annual and special meeting of the holders of common shares (the "Meeting") held today.

The Board of Directors welcomes Arielle Meloul-Wechsler who has been elected as a director for the first time.

Arielle Meloul-Wechsler has been Executive Vice President, Chief Human Resources Officer and Public Affairs, at Air Canada since 2021, and has held several executive mandates in Human Resources at Air Canada since 2013. She has also served as President of Global Airline HR Leaders' Network of Airline People Directors' Council (APDC) since 2017 and Chair of the Board of National Airlines Council of Canada since 2020. Ms. Meloul-Wechsler was the winner of the Northern Lights Aero Foundation's 2022 Annual Elsie MacGill Business Award and of the Top 100 Award by the Women's Executive Network (WXN) in 2019. Member of the Quebec Bar, she holds a bachelor's degree in law from Université de Montréal and a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from McGill University.

During the meeting, the Chair of the Board, Mr. Robert Paré, mentioned that Ms. Meloul-Wechsler has a rich professional background and has in-depth knowledge in governance, human resources and client experience, which are major assets for the Board.

Mr. Paré also addressed a word to the outgoing directors: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to Maryse Bertrand and Lino A. Saputo, who are not seeking re-election. Their dedication, collegiality, sense of the Bank, in short, their overall contribution, over the past 12 years, have contributed to the growth of the Bank, which has established itself as a leader in its sector."

Here are the detailed results of the votes:

DIRECTOR NOMINEE OUTCOME FOR % FOR WITHHELD % WITHHELD Pierre Blouin Elected 184,924,860 99.54 % 856,522 0.46 % Pierre Boivin Elected 181,735,714 97.82 % 4,045,620 2.18 % Yvon Charest Elected 183,522,504 98.78 % 2,258,878 1.22 % Patricia Curadeau-Grou Elected 184,466,645 99.29 % 1,314,737 0.71 % Laurent Ferreira Elected 185,027,873 99.59 % 753,509 0.41 % Annick Guérard Elected 184,326,768 99.22 % 1,454,614 0.78 % Karen Kinsley Elected 183,781,498 98.92 % 1,999,884 1.08 % Lynn Loewen Elected 183,238,986 98.63 % 2,542,396 1.37 % Rebecca McKillican Elected 184,961,466 99.56 % 819,916 0.44 % Arielle Meloul-Wechsler Elected 174,902,211 94.14 % 10,879,171 5.86 % Robert Paré Elected 182,356,594 98.16 % 3,424,788 1.84 % Pierre Pomerleau Elected 184,979,742 99.57 % 801,640 0.43 % Macky Tall Elected 184,061,186 99.07 % 1,720,210 0.93 %

The results of the final votes regarding all matters subject to a vote during the annual and special meeting of the holders of common shares and the special meeting of the holders of first preferred shares are available on the websites of the Bank and SEDAR+.

