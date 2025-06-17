MONTREAL, June 17, 2025 /CNW/ - National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") announced today the launch of exchange-traded series ("ETF Series") for the NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund, the NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund, and the NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund (the "NBI Funds"). The NBI Funds have closed their initial offering of ETF Series units, and they will begin trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") today.

"The launch of new ETF series for the NBI Target Maturity Bond Funds underscores our commitment to offering investors more choice when it comes to portfolio construction," said Martin Felton, Vice-President, National Sales at National Bank Investments. "They provide investors seeking fixed income exposure solutions that aim to generate attractive and tax-efficient yields while benefitting from the intraday liquidity of ETFs."

NBI Fund Ticker

symbol

(TSX) Management

fee1 Administration

fee1 Termination

date NBI Target 2026 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series NTGA 0.15 % 0.05 % November 30, 2026 NBI Target 2027 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series NTGB 0.15 % 0.05 % November 30, 2027 NBI Target 2028 Investment Grade Bond Fund – ETF Series NTGC 0.15 % 0.05 % November 30, 2028

1 The annual management and administration fees are based on the average daily net asset value of the NBI Fund's ETF Series. These management and administration fees, plus applicable taxes, will accrue daily and be paid monthly.

The NBI Funds' investment objective is to provide current income and preserve capital over a predetermined period. Each NBI Fund invests, directly or indirectly through investments in securities of other mutual funds, in a portfolio comprised primarily of investment-grade debt securities of North American issuers with an effective maturity date in 2026 (NTGA), 2027 (NTGB) or 2028 (NTGC). As target maturity funds, the NBI Funds have a predetermined, specified lifespan. It is anticipated that each NBI Fund will be terminated on or about the termination date indicated in the table above or at an earlier date upon not less than 60 days' notice to unitholders.

About NBI Funds

NBI Funds (the "Funds") are offered by National Bank Investments Inc., an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of National Bank of Canada and sold by authorized dealers. Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments. Please read the prospectus of the Funds before investing. The Funds' securities are not insured by the Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation or by any other government deposit insurer. The Funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. ETF Series units of the Funds are bought and sold at market price on a stock exchange and brokerage commissions will reduce returns. ETF Series of the Funds do not seek to return any predetermined amount at maturity.

About National Bank Investments Inc.

National Bank Investments Inc. ("NBI") is an investment funds management firm committed to manufacturing and offering mutual funds, investment solutions and services designed to help Canadian investors pursue their financial goals. As at March 31, 2025, assets under management in NBI products were valued at over $98.92 billion.

Guided by an open architecture strategy, NBI is dedicated to providing diverse solutions to meet the evolving needs of its clients. NBI consistently strives to be recognized as a key partner by combining innovation and excellence. NBI's role is not limited to administrative aspects of management; NBI Advisory Services and its registered representatives form a team of specialists who provide information and advice to help advisors build portfolios adapted to their clients' financial needs. Follow NBI's activities at nbinvestments.ca or via social media.

National Bank Investments is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment, a member of Canada's Responsible Investment Association, and a founding participant in the Climate Engagement Canada initiative.

About National Bank of Canada

With $536 billion in assets as at April 30, 2025, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 34,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at www.nbc.ca or via social media.

Information: Alexandre Guay, Chief Advisor, Public Affairs, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-5125, [email protected]