MONTREAL, July 11, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (TSX: NA) announces the appointment of a new member to its Board of Directors. We are pleased to welcome, as of August 1st, 2024, Scott Burrows as director and member of the Audit Committee.

Scott Burrows is President and Chief Executive Officer of Pembina Pipeline Corporation since February 2022, after having been appointed by interim in November 2021, and is a member of its board of directors. Since 2010, he has held various executive roles at the corporation, notably as Chief Financial Officer, as Vice President, Capital Markets, and as Vice President, Corporate Development and Investor Relations. Prior to joining the ranks of this public corporation, Mr. Burrows worked for 7 years in investment banking services for the energy sector. The Board of Directors will benefit from his financial competencies, from his in-depth knowledge of financial markets and from his experience with mergers and acquisitions, public equity offerings, and public debt offerings.

Mr. Burrows holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia and is a Chartered Financial Analyst.

"Scott Burrows has a rich professional background that reflects his proven expertise in strategic development, audit and finance. His vast knowledge of the business world, particularly in Western Canada, will be an important asset to the Board of Directors as National Bank accelerates its growth across the country. I welcome him to the Board of Directors," said Robert Paré, Chair of the Board of National Bank.

About National Bank of Canada

With $442 billion in assets as at April 30, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

