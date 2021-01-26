MONTREAL, Jan. 26, 2021 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada today announced the appointment of Laurent Ferreira as Chief Operating Officer, effective February 1, 2021. Mr. Ferreira will report directly to Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer and will join the Board of Directors. As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Ferreira will provide strategic leadership for the Bank's Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets businesses. He will also oversee the Banks' Operations and Information Technology functions.

The following will continue to be under the direct supervision of Louis Vachon: William Bonnell, head of Risk Management, Brigitte Hébert, head of Employee Experience and Ghislain Parent, who serves as Chief Financial Officer and oversees international development.

Over his 23 years with National Bank, Mr. Ferreira has held key leadership roles in Financial Markets, serving most recently as Co-Head. Mr. Ferreira has a deep understanding of the banking industry, global capital markets, risk management and balance sheet management activities. Since 2019, he has also been co-managing the Bank's transformation. Denis Girouard, currently Co-Head of Financial Markets with Laurent Ferreira, will assume the sole leadership of that business segment, effective February 1, 2021. Denis has been with National Bank for 31 years.

"This appointment recognizes Laurent's outstanding leadership and strong track record of driving performance. He has been directly engaged in building our differentiated Financial Markets franchise in the context of a rapidly changing environment. In addition, Laurent's contribution to the transformation of the Bank and the evolution of our agile and human-centric culture was significant over the past few years. He is recognized by colleagues as an inspirational leader that gets the best from every team. I am confident that Laurent's leadership and broad business experience will be great assets to ensure the Bank's continued growth and success in the future," said Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank of Canada.

About National Bank of Canada

With $332 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada , together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,500 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter .

