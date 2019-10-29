National Bank launches the Innovation Competition

Call for applications from startups, students and teams of individuals

MONTREAL, Oct. 29, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank is launching the Innovation Competition, a large-scale challenge that will bring together Canadian fintech startups, students and other teams of individuals from across Canada. Participants will develop new solutions to help individuals save more efficiently and manage their money. The Bank is committed to fostering innovation in the wealth management industry, supporting young entrepreneurs and making a difference in financial habits across the country.

The competition, created in partnership with Flinks and OSMO, will take place over a 6-month period. Finalists will get the opportunity to pitch their business and technology solutions to a panel of National Bank executives, venture capitalists and tech leaders. Teams have a chance to win a $100,000 cash prize*. Applications will be accepted until December 20, 2019, and the Grand Finale will take place on April 30, 2020.

Quote

"National Bank has been working closely with top fintechs for many years now. They play a key role in enhancing the quality of our service offer and in promoting entrepreneurship and technology in society at large. I'd like to invite startups, students, innovators, and teams of individuals to take up this innovation challenge with us," said Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank.

For more information, visit nbc.ca/innovation-competition

* Prize awarded: $50,000 when the winning team is announced and another $50,000 in 3 to 6 months, provided the team submits a business plan to the organizer's satisfaction and demonstrates sufficient progress toward developing the product in question.

About National Bank of Canada

With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Flinks

Flinks is a leading data company that empowers businesses to provide better financial services to consumers. Flinks helps banks and fintechs connect users with services they'll love, enrich their financial data and utilize it. Founded in 2016, out of Montreal, Canada, Flinks is trusted by hundreds of world-class companies, helping them improve their digital experiences, build better products and optimize their processes, paving the way for the future of finance. For more information, visit flinks.io.

About OSMO

As a non-profit organization, OSMO's mission is to provide a platform for ecosystem development of local startups and to ensure that Montreal is in the top 20 of the global startup ecosystem. Thanks to Notman House, its flagship project, OSMO offers a vibrant and accessible environment for all, promotes collaboration, knowledge transfer and sharing of know-how between the various actors of the entrepreneurial community. OSMO also took part in the inception of organizations such as Innocité, the Montreal Startups Ecosystem Report, Montreal Startup Awards and AI For Good Summer Lab. For more information, visit www.osmomtl.org.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Claudia Gervais, Senior Director, Public Relations, Client Services, Sid Lee, cgervais@sidlee.com, Tel.: 514-778-9870

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

