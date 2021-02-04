Over $25 million in donations have been given to the organization over the past eight years.

, plus a corporate donation. Thanks to the leadership of Darren Ablett , Managing Director and Head of Mortgage Business, Global Funding and Treasury, the Financial Markets sector in Toronto was able to collect significant donations as part of the campaign.

Martin Gagnon , Executive Vice-President – Wealth Management, Co-President and Co-Chief Executive Officer, National Bank Financial

Paolo Pizzuto , Senior Vice-President – Personal Banking

Patrice Roy , Vice-President – Payments, Cash Management and International Solutions

Stéphanie Larivière, Managing Director and Co-Head of Institutional Sales – Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities

"The most vulnerable members of society have been especially hard hit by the health crisis. Now more than ever, we need to lend them a helping hand," said Louis Vachon, President and Chief Executive Officer of National Bank. "Our employees participated in large numbers during this year's United Way Centraide campaign. I'm very proud to see how we were able to take action and have a positive impact on the community, even in the unprecedented times we're all going through."

www.unitedway.ca

About National Bank of Canada

With $332 billion in assets as at October 31, 2020, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 26,500 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.



