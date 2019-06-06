National Bank donates $300,000 to Right To Play in support of Indigenous youth

The PLAY program aims to use the positive power of sports and play to educate and empower youth in their local communities.

"National Bank's partnership with Right To Play has reached a new peak this year," stated Sean St. John, Executive Vice-President, Managing Director, Co-Head Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities Group at National Bank. "As I have First Nations heritage, it gives me great pride to see the Bank support Indigenous youth by allowing everyone to grow up healthy, well-educated, and empowered to make a difference in their communities. Today's youth are building our future, and we need to offer the same possibilities to all children across the country."

"We're proud of our long history of supporting and partnering with Indigenous communities across Canada," added Louis Vachon, President and CEO at National Bank. "From innovative bond programs reinvested into community infrastructures to funding homegrown life skills training initiatives like the PLAY Program, we're committed to having a positive impact by advancing social and economic opportunities across our country. Thank you to all local youth workers for their dedication and for being the driving forces in the successful rollout of this program."

"Right To Play works in partnership with First Nations, Métis and Inuit communities and urban organizations across the country to build life and leadership skills amongst children and youth through the PLAY program," mentioned Rose Lipton, Director, Canada Programs at Right To Play. "We're so grateful National Bank has chosen to partner with PLAY, enabling Indigenous young people from coast to coast to become agents of positive change in their communities."

About National Bank

With $269 billion in assets as at April 30, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 24,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Right To Play

Every day, millions of children face poverty, war, disease and poor education. For many of these children, culture, tradition and economic barriers can force them into dangerous and limiting futures, which may include child labour, early marriage, illiteracy and violence. Right To Play empowers the children in our programs to rise above these barriers, discover possibilities, and find a way back to hope. We harness the power of play to protect, educate and empower children to rise above these challenges and unlock their potential.

Play keeps children in school and out of work. It helps them overcome challenges that could rob them of their dignity, their promise and put them at risk. Play teaches them how to prevent disease and resolve conflicts, and gives them the confidence to dismantle barriers and create opportunities where often there were none.

