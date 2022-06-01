MONTREAL, June 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - For the second consecutive year, National Bank Direct Brokerage (NBDB) was ranked highest for investor satisfaction among self-directed investors in the J.D. Power 2022 Canada Self-Directed Investor Satisfaction Study. This is the fifth time NBDB has been recognized by J.D. Power in the past nine years*.

This recognition caps off a year of innovation for National Bank Direct Brokerage: it became the first brokerage firm affiliated with a Canadian bank to abolish commissions for all online trades on Canadian and U.S. stocks and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), as well as the first to roll out a fully-paid securities lending program.

"This recognition from J.D. Power demonstrates our commitment to placing clients at the heart of our activities and offering them value-added experiences that have a real positive impact on their financial health," said Claude-Frédéric Robert, President of National Bank Direct Brokerage. "I'd like to thank our clients for their trust and all of our teams, who always strive to find innovative solutions and aren't afraid to think outside the box."

The ranking was established based on a recent survey of 2,099 self-directed investors conducted by U.S. market research and analytics firm J.D. Power. Firms were ranked based on their performance in seven factors: trust, digital channels, ability to manage wealth how and when I want, products and services, value for fees, people, and problem resolution. NBDB obtained a score of 662.

*Ranked Highest in 2013, 2015, 2016, 2021 and 2022

