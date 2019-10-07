National Bank Direct Brokerage Announces its New Highly Competitive Fee Structure

NBDB is well positioned with 18–30 year olds and active investors

MONTREAL, Oct. 7, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - On October 15, National Bank Direct Brokerage (NBDB) will launch one of the most competitive online brokerage fee structures on the Canadian market.

This is the new fee structure for the different client profiles:

Young investors (18–30): $4.95 per trade and 10 free trades per year

(100 or more trades per quarter): just per trade National Bank clients (with a bank account connected to the NBDB platform): $6.95 per trade

The launch of the fee structure coincides with the release of the newly redesigned NBDB platform, providing an easier, faster, and more convenient user experience.

"This fee structure is much more than a gateway to our new platform and the many advantages it offers. It helps us stand out in the do-it-yourself investment market," says Claude-Frédéric Robert, President of National Bank Direct Brokerage. "In addition to being a much more interesting offer for the various types of investors, we are reaching out to 18–30 year olds who want to start investing on their own, and we're providing them with useful tools to do it. We want to show them that managing their own portfolio is easier and more affordable than they thought!"

About National Bank Direct Brokerage

National Bank Direct Brokerage (NBDB) is a division of National Bank Financial Inc. (NBF) and a trademark of National Bank of Canada used under licence by NBF. NBF is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund and is a subsidiary of National Bank of Canada, a public company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). NBDB provides order execution only services and makes no investment recommendations. Clients are solely responsible for the financial and tax consequences of their investment decisions.

About National Bank of Canada

With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has nearly 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

