MONTREAL, June 13, 2023 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada (the "Bank") (TSX: NA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nancy Paquet as Executive Vice President, Wealth Management, effective November 1, 2023. Nancy will join the Bank's Senior Leadership Team and report directly to Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer.

In her new role, Nancy will be responsible for all wealth management-related activities, including full-service securities brokerage, investment product manufacturing and distribution, self-directed brokerage solutions, third-party clearing services as well as trust services. She will also be responsible for identifying new growth opportunities and pursuing the development of Wealth Management's activities across Canada.

"Nancy is a proven leader with a solid track record of success. Known for her growth mindset, engaging leadership and her ability to forge strong internal and external partnerships, she has been instrumental in the transformation and modernization of all the sectors she has led. As a seasoned investment professional with a strategic vision of the industry, she has played an active role in ensuring that the client's interests are at the heart of the industry's policies," said Laurent Ferreira.

"Throughout her career, Nancy has helped successfully advance the Bank's investment strategy by making advice central to our positioning. She is ideally suited to lead our differentiated Wealth Management franchise, a key pillar in our strategy to accelerate our growth," added Laurent Ferreira.

Nancy is currently National Bank's Senior Vice-President of Personal Banking, responsible for the entire retail distribution network, the Exclusive Remote Advisory Service, Natbank in Florida, and the Canadian consumer financing network. With the Bank since 2007, she brings deep knowledge of the financial services industry, particularly in the investment sector, having held several leadership roles in this field.

Nancy has a Bachelor of Laws from Université Laval and a Master of Business Administration from HEC Montréal. She is a member of the boards of HEC Montréal Foundation, ÉducÉpargne and Les Grands Ballets Canadiens, as well as an honorary member of the Institut québécois de la planification financière.

For further information: Linda Boulanger, Senior Vice-President, Investor Relations, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-394-0296; Debby Cordeiro, Senior Vice-President, Communications and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, Tel.: 514-412-0538