MONTREAL, Aug. 24, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - National Bank announces the appointment of Étienne Dubuc as Executive Vice-President and Co-Head, Financial Markets. Mr. Dubuc will share the responsibilities of this role with Denis Girouard, the current position holder as of November 1, 2022. He will also join the Senior Leadership Team and report to Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer. Appointing a Co‑Head of Financial Markets is part of the strategy to ensure a smooth transition and develop succession.

"I am pleased to welcome Étienne Dubuc to the Senior Leadership Team. Étienne has extensive knowledge of financial markets and has frequently shown his ability to rally teams to achieve ambitious goals and make the Bank a leader in key activities. His leadership and ability to generate growth will be major assets for the organization," stated Laurent Ferreira, President and CEO of National Bank.

Étienne Dubuc is currently Executive Vice-President, Managing Director and Head of Equities, Currencies and Commodities, and Co-Head of Risk Management Solutions for Financial Markets. He is responsible for all of National Bank's equity activities, including activities pertaining to equity derivative sales and trading, electronic trading and market-making as well as structured product manufacturing and trading. Since joining the Bank in 1999, Mr. Dubuc has gained in-depth knowledge of the industry and financial markets through a series of senior management positions in this sector. He has a Master's degree in Finance from HEC Montréal and a Bachelor's degree in Economics. He has been a member of the board of the CHU Sainte-Justine Foundation since 2020.

