Shelf prospectus and prospectus supplement are accessible on SEDAR+

MONTREAL, June 12, 2024 /CNW/ - National Bank of Canada ("National Bank") (TSX: NA) today announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to its short form base shelf prospectus dated August 22, 2022 (the "Shelf Prospectus") with the securities regulatory authorities in all provinces and territories of Canada. The Prospectus Supplement has been filed in connection with National Bank's previously announced public equity financing (the "Public Offering") of $500,071,900 of subscription receipts (the "Subscription Receipts") ($575,082,685 of Subscription Receipts if the over-allotment option granted by National Bank to the underwriters is exercised in full).

Delivery of the Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement, and any amendments to the documents will be satisfied in accordance with the "access equals delivery" provisions of applicable securities legislation. The Shelf Prospectus and the Prospectus Supplement are accessible on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

An electronic or paper copy of the Shelf Prospectus, the Prospectus Supplement, and any amendment to the documents may be obtained, without charge, from National Bank Financial Inc. by phone at 416-869-8414 or by e-mail at [email protected] by providing National Bank Financial Inc. with an email address or address, as applicable.

The Subscription Receipts to be issued pursuant to the Public Offering will also be offered in the United States concurrently to "qualified institutional buyers" in reliance upon the exemption from registration provided by Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933 (the "U.S. Securities Act").

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved the contents of this press release. The Subscription Receipts to be issued as part of the Public Offering have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act, or any state securities laws. Accordingly, the Subscription Receipts may not be offered or sold within the United States unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of the Subscription Receipts in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About National Bank of Canada

With $442 billion in assets as at April 30, 2024, National Bank of Canada is one of Canada's six systemically important banks. The Bank has approximately 30,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and operates through three business segments in Canada: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management and Financial Markets. A fourth segment, U.S. Specialty Finance and International, complements the growth of its domestic operations. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media.

Information: Marianne Ratté, Vice-President and Head, Investor Relations, National Bank, [email protected], Tel.: 1-866-517-5455; Debby Cordeiro, Senior Vice-President, Communications, Marketing, ESG, National Bank, [email protected], Tel.: 514-412-0538