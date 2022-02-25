His successor will be Marie Chantal Gingras, who will be joining the Office of the President as Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice-President – Finance effective April 1. In her new position, Marie Chantal will be responsible for Accounting, Finance, Strategic Planning, Procurement, Real Estate, Merger and Acquisition as well as Capital Management, Taxation, Investor Relations and Financial Governance.

Marie Chantal Gingras has been Senior Vice-President – Financial Accounting since April 2021. Since joining the Bank in 1998, she has held several roles covering most of the activities in Finance, namely, financial accounting, corporate financial planning, capital, the portfolio of initiatives, and financial performance management, giving her an in-depth knowledge of Finance functions. She has also been head of Internal Audit and Vice-President – Performance, Risk and Support for Personal and Commercial Banking.

"I would like to thank Ghislain for his 10 years as Chief Financial Officer, particularly his significant contribution to the work of the Office of the President, strategic planning, investor relations and capital management as well as his valuable support of our organization's culture and performance. I would also like to point out the major role he played in mobilizing and engaging his entire team over the years," mentioned Laurent Ferreira, President and Chief Executive Officer. "I am also pleased to welcome Marie Chantal Gingras to the Office of the President. Her extensive knowledge of the Bank, excellent strategic vision, organizational agility and frequently demonstrated ability to exercise positive leadership are major assets for the organization and make her the ideal candidate for this position."

About National Bank of Canada

With $367 billion in assets as at January 31, 2022, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. The Bank has more than 27,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. Its securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

