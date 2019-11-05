National Bank announces a new partnership with the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education

2019 Financial Literacy Month

MONTREAL, Nov. 5, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - To mark Financial Literacy Month, National Bank today announces a partnership with the Canadian Foundation for Economic Education (CFEE). This collaboration will make it possible to set up an educational program on personal financial management.

Studies have shown a clear link between mental, physical and financial wellness. People dealing with financial stress are twice as likely to report poor overall health. For many Canadians, money worries are a greater source of stress than work, personal health and relationships.

By setting up this educational program, National Bank and CFEE will help individuals build a future that meets their financial needs. The program will include a wide range of workshops and training sessions, offered across the country. It will target three groups:

High school students

College and university students

Newcomers to Canada

"We're very pleased to kick off Financial Literacy Month in partnership with CFEE. We believe financial education is the key to financial wellness. That's why we support the Foundation in developing resources for young people. We also believe helping newcomers understand our financial system will enable them to integrate more easily into the Canadian economy," said Lucie Blanchet, Executive Vice-President – Personal Banking and Client Experience at National Bank.

"The Foundation is thrilled to have the support of National Bank for this initiative," said Gary Rabbior, President of CFEE. "A lot of people let their fears or lack of motivation hold them back from dealing with their finances. That's why we want to boost participants' confidence in their financial literacy. Personal finances matter to everyone!"

For Financial Literacy Month, National Bank has also prepared a series of articles and videos on the ups and downs of family finances:

This content will also be available on the Advice section of the Bank's website at nbc.ca. The platform includes some 3,000 articles, videos, files and capsules that shed light on a wide range of topics related to managing personal finances. Nearly 1.5 million people consult these resources monthly.

About National Bank of Canada

With $276 billion in assets as at July 31, 2019, National Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, forms one of Canada's leading integrated financial groups. It has more than 25,000 employees in knowledge-intensive positions and has been recognized numerous times as a top employer and for its commitment to diversity. The Bank's securities are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: NA). Follow the Bank's activities at nbc.ca or via social media such as Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

About CFEE

CFEE is a federally chartered, non-profit, non-partisan organization, founded in 1974, that works to improve economic and financial literacy and enterprising capability. CFEE works collaboratively with ministries and departments of education along with school boards, schools, educators, and teacher associations. CFEE also engages in activities to support and assist newcomers and past immigrants to Canada, and the general public including print resources, videos, workshops, and online resources. Overall, CFEE aspires to help Canadians of all ages be better prepared to undertake their economic roles, responsibilities, and decisions with confidence and competence.

SOURCE National Bank of Canada

For further information: Jean-François Cadieux, Senior Manager - Public Affairs and Corporate Social Responsibility, National Bank of Canada, jean-francois.cadieux@nbc.ca, Tel.: 514-394-6500; Gary Rabbior, President, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education, grabbior@cfee.org, Tel.: 416-968-2236; Joseph F. Clark, Communications Manager, Canadian Foundation for Economic Education, jclark@cfee.org, Tel.: 416-968-2236

Related Links

https://www.nbc.ca

