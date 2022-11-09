National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence a significant step towards gender equality

PICTOU COUNTY, NS, Nov. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Living a life free from violence is a fundamental human right, but gender‑based violence (GBV) continues to be a significant barrier to achieving gender equality in Canada. It is one of the most pervasive, deadly, and deeply rooted human rights violations of our time. Federal, provincial, and territorial governments in Canada are committed to preventing and addressing it.

Today, on behalf of the Federal, Provincial, Territorial (FPT) Ministers responsible for the Status of Women, the Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth and federal co-chair, is joined by the Honourable Karla MacFarlane, Nova Scotia's Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women Act, and provincial co-chair, to announce a historic milestone – the endorsement of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

The endorsement of a 10-year National Action Plan to End GBV is a concrete step fulfilling a long-standing commitment of FPT governments to working together towards a Canada free of GBV, a Canada that supports victims/survivors and their families from coast to coast to coast. The National Action Plan sets a framework for anyone facing GBV to have reliable and timely access to protection and services, no matter where they live. The five pillars of the National Action Plan are: Support for victims, survivors and their families; Prevention; Responsive justice system; Implementing Indigenous-led approaches; and Social infrastructure and enabling environment.

The National Action Plan was made possible through close collaboration between FPT governments and is informed by engagement with Indigenous partners, victims, survivors, front-line service providers, GBV experts, academics and advocates.

The work to end GBV and achieve gender equality in Canada is far from done. With the adequate supports and services, victims and survivors of GBV are able to fully participate in the economic, social and political aspects of society. FPT governments – in partnership with victims, survivors, Indigenous partners, civil society, frontline service providers, municipalities, and the private sector – will continue working together to implement the National Action Plan in a way that responds to the evolving needs of and emerging issues for survivors and victims of GBV.

Note: Gender-based violence is a priority for the Government of Québec, which has invested significant funds to end violence against women. However, although it supports the overall objectives of the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence, the Government of Québec cannot adhere to it because it intends to retain its full responsibility in this area on its territory. Through an agreement that respects its autonomy, the Government of Québec expects to receive its fair share of federal funding to support the programs, initiatives, and services to end gender-based violence that it puts in place based on the needs of its territory.

Quotes

"We know that gender-based violence is unacceptable and has no place in Canada. We also know that it's a significant barrier to achieving gender equality and our government is doing everything we can to prevent it and address its root causes. The National Action Plan to End Gender-based Violence gives us the roadmap to address the persistent gaps in care, support and front-line services – bringing us closer to building a safer and more equitable Canada for everyone."

The Honourable Marci Ien, Minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth

"Gender-based violence undermines a person's sense of self worth and their self-esteem. It is deeply rooted in harmful stereotypes and has no place in our country. Nova Scotia is proud to be a part of this historic announcement and to re-affirm our commitment to preventing violence and supporting victims and their families."

The Honourable Karla MacFarlane, Minister responsible for the Advisory Council on the Status of Women Act

Quick facts

The National Action Plan to End GBV and the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan are closely aligned and mutually reinforcing, with both aiming to prevent gender-based violence; address its root causes; and provide better support for victims, survivors, and their families.

The statistics are troubling. More than 11 million people in Canada aged 15 and over have experienced intimate partner violence at least once since the age of 15. In 2009, it was estimated that intimate partner violence has an economic cost of $7 .4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of $4 .8 billion annually.

aged 15 and over have experienced intimate partner violence at least once since the age of 15. In 2009, it was estimated that intimate partner violence has an economic cost of .4 billion annually, and sexual violence, a cost of .8 billion annually. Gender-based violence disproportionately affects women and girls. In Canada , populations that are at risk of gender-based violence or underserved when they experience these forms of violence include Indigenous women and girls; Black and racialized women; immigrant and refugee women; Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender-diverse (2SLGBTQI+) people; people with disabilities; and women living in northern, rural, and remote communities.

, populations that are at risk of gender-based violence or underserved when they experience these forms of violence include Indigenous women and girls; Black and racialized women; immigrant and refugee women; Two-Spirit, lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, intersex, and additional sexually and gender-diverse (2SLGBTQI+) people; people with disabilities; and women living in northern, rural, and remote communities. Under It's Time: Canada's Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (the federal GBV strategy), launched in 2017, the Government of Canada committed more than $800 million over nine years and over $44 million per year ongoing to advancing efforts to prevent gender-based violence, support victims and survivors as well as their families, and promote responsive legal and justice systems.

Strategy to Prevent and Address Gender-Based Violence (the federal GBV strategy), launched in 2017, the Government of committed more than $800 million over nine years and over $44 million per year ongoing to advancing efforts to prevent gender-based violence, support victims and survivors as well as their families, and promote responsive legal and justice systems. Budget 2022 committed $539.3 million over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

over five years, starting in 2022-23, to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence. Over the next few months, the Government of Canada will continue to work with provinces and territories to finalize bilateral agreements on crisis hotlines, building upon the Government of Canada's commitment to providing approximately $300 million in emergency COVID-19 funding to support individuals experiencing gender-based violence.

Associated links

National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence

Backgrounder

In January 2021, the Joint Declaration for a Canada Free of Gender-Based Violence (GBV) was endorsed by the federal, provincial, and territorial ministers responsible for the status of women. It laid out the Framework for Joint Action, identifying the vision, goals, pillars, and foundation for a ten-year National Action Plan.

The National Action Plan to End GBV has been informed by over 1000 recommendations through years of engagement with Indigenous partners and a wide range of stakeholders, including victims/survivors, front-line service providers, community leaders, experts, academics and civil society.

It builds on existing federal, provincial, and territorial approaches and strategies to prevent and address GBV. It is a strategic framework for action within and across jurisdictions with the goal of supporting victims, survivors, and their families, no matter where they live.

The Federal Budget 2021 committed $601.3 million over five years to advancing towards a new national action plan to end gender-based violence, and Budget 2022 proposed an investment of $539.3 million over five years, starting in 2022–23, to support provinces and territories in their efforts to implement the National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

Working together with provinces and territories

Over the coming year, Women and Gender Equality Canada will begin negotiations to establish bilateral agreements with provinces and territories in order to support the plan's implementation in accordance with their regional realities and priorities.

These bilateral agreements will be flexible and support jurisdictions in addressing their respective challenges, needs, and individual priorities under the five pillars that are intended to guide cross-country efforts to end GBV:

Pillar 1: Support for victims, survivors and their families:

GBV services provide critical, life-saving support and safe spaces, and they deliver social, health, and community services that protect and empower victims and survivors, including women, girls, and 2SLGBTQI+ people experiencing violence.

Pillar 2: Prevention:

The National Action Plan to End GBV emphasizes primary prevention approaches that address the root causes of GBV to stop violence before it occurs. Prevention cannot be a one-size-fits-all approach.

Pillar 3: Responsive justice system:

Over the years, changes have been made to improve the experiences of victims and survivors. These include the enactment of the Canadian Victims Bill of Rights and various amendments to Criminal Code provisions related to testimonial aids and victim impact statements, as well as changes to clarify the law surrounding sexual assault.

Pillar 4: implementing Indigenous-led approaches:

Working with survivors and their families, Indigenous governments and partners, non-governmental organizations, provinces, and territories as well as working horizontally across federal institutions will help ensure a coordinated approach that supports sustainable progress towards ending gender-based violence against Indigenous women, girls, and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, no matter where they live.

Pillar 5: Social infrastructure and enabling environment:

While GBV occurs across all socio-economic groups, populations that already experience socioeconomic inequities are at a greater risk of experiencing GBV.

For more information, visit National Action Plan to End Gender-Based Violence.

