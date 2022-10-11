MONTREAL, Oct. 11, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - myHSA Ltd. , an employee benefits platform distributed through advisors, managing general agents, general underwriters, third party administrators, and insurance providers, announces a partnership with Dialogue Health Technologies Inc . (TSX: CARE) ("Dialogue" or the "Company"), Canada's premier virtual care and wellness platform. The partnership allows advisors to offer the full suite of Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ to organizations, through an easy-to-use central application, effective immediately.

"myHSA is very excited to provide Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™ to our advisor partners across Canada to offer small businesses the complete suite of virtual health and wellness options," shared Tim Kane, CEO & Founder of myHSA. "Virtual health care is an essential part of health for Canadians, making medical care from rural to urban areas accessible 24/7, 365 days a year. By partnering with Dialogue, myHSA is able to bring mental health, primary care, employee assistance and wellness programs to employees in one easy to use platform right from the myHSA app, giving them the power and choice over their health and wellness."

Through this partnership, plan members have access to Dialogue's services, where providers across multiple disciplines are available to provide essential support for a range of challenges:

Primary Care services, through which members can access nurses, nurse practitioners and doctors;

Mental Health+, where members can receive support from mental health practitioners or through self-led internet-based cognitive behavioural therapy ("iCBT"), preferred by one in four Canadians;

Employee Assistance Program, which includes

Stress & Wellness services including support for depression, anxiety, grief and burnout;



Work & Career services including professional development and work-life balance;



Legal & Financial services including assisting with debt management and divorce;



Family & Relationship services including parenting support, couples coaching, and eldercare navigation.

The Wellness program to build health habits, a new program in Dialogue's Integrated Health Platform™, which focuses on prevention for both physical and mental health to delay or fully prevent chronic conditions and reduce the chances of developing symptoms of depression or anxiety.

"Accessibility to a range of services within one central place allows for an overall healthier lifestyle, with lower barriers to care and lowers stigma around consulting, especially for mental health," states Dr. Marc Robin, Medical Director at Dialogue. "Increasing access to healthcare and wellness services is essential to help members improve their well-being and reach their personalized wellness goals by supporting the adoption of day-to-day healthy habits that help prevent chronic diseases."

Dialogue's programs offer a convenient, easy to use digital experience for organizations and their members, which helps drive high engagement and results in positive health outcomes for employees. Key benefits and differentiators include:

A virtual model that facilitates scalability and faster response times;

A personalized assessment within minutes and counselling appointments within 24 hours;

Company challenges and initiatives to promotes healthier living through preventive wellness support and programs for its members;

Top tier support and indicators of service performance;

Onboarding materials to promote education, adoption and engagement.

About myHSA

myHSA Ltd. is a Canadian insurtech company delivering employee benefits through advisors since 2013. myHSA's cloud-based platform combines self-insured spending accounts with a curated product suite of modern employee benefits and insurance. The white-label and turnkey platform allows insurance professionals and companies alike to provide a branded solution to their clients.

About Dialogue

Incorporated in 2016, Dialogue is Canada's premier virtual healthcare and wellness platform, providing affordable, on-demand access to quality care. Through our team of health professionals, we serve employers and organizations who have an interest in the health and well-being of their employees, members and their families. Our Integrated Health Platform™ is a one-stop healthcare hub that centralizes all of our programs in a single, user-friendly application, providing access to services 24 hours per day, 365 days per year from the convenience of a smartphone, computer or tablet.

For further information:

Justine Dojcinovic

myHSA

Partnership Manager

[email protected]

Adrianna Lemieux

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

Public Relations Advisor

[email protected] l 438-927-9498

Jean Marc Ayas

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.

Director, Investor Relations

[email protected]

SOURCE Dialogue Health Technologies Inc.