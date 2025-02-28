MyCreds Welcomes BorderPass to Its Digital Ecosystem to Enhance International Mobility

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - MyCreds is excited to announce the addition of BorderPass , a leader in global mobility solutions, to its trusted digital ecosystem. BorderPass has developed a seamless integration with MyCreds, making it easier for MyCreds Network members to connect and support international students, workers, and alumni as they navigate their immigration journeys.

This integration will allow MyCreds National Network members to easily verify credentials, thereby supporting international opportunities and helping to ensure credential holders can move and work across borders with greater ease. By adding BorderPass to the MyCreds ecosystem, the national network is adding additional safeguards to help ensure compliance with immigration regulations, fostering global mobility. BorderPass is an award-winning digital platform that streamlines immigration with lawyer-verified guidance, visa support, and settlement services for students, newcomers, and employers.

"We're thrilled to welcome BorderPass to the MyCreds ecosystem," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director at MyCreds/MesCertif. "This partnership aligns with our mission to provide secure and accessible digital credentialing services that support global opportunities. This integration will empower MyCreds Network Members to better serve their international communities and provide seamless access to mobility solutions."

Red Deer Polytechnic (RDP), based in Alberta, Canada is the first institution to go live with this integration. Their early adoption of the BorderPass integration with the MyCreds National Network is a testament to their commitment in supporting global mobility and providing innovative solutions for their students and graduates.

"At RDP, we are proud to be a post-secondary leader in supporting international students throughout the immigration process by adopting the efficient integration of BorderPass with MyCreds," says Dr. Trish Nuyten, Dean of Enrolment Management and Registrar, Red Deer Polytechnic. "Both international and domestic students contribute to Alberta's skilled workforce and help advance the province's economic and social priorities and productivity."

"By partnering with MyCreds, BorderPass is uniquely positioned to provide verification and authentication services for provincial attestation letters (PALs), adding another layer of compliance for designated learning institutions and students," said Sally Daub, Co-founder of BorderPass. "This integration enhances support for students and DLIs while creating efficiencies for IRCC, helping ensure a more transparent and secure process for international student mobility."

About MyCreds

MyCreds is Canada's leading digital credentialing platform, empowering institutions and individuals to issue, receive, and verify credentials through a trusted and secure ecosystem. A non profit owned by ARUCC (Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada), MyCreds is revolutionizing the digital academic credentialing landscape in Canada.

About BorderPass

BorderPass is an award-winning digital platform designed to facilitate the immigration journey for students, educational institutions, newcomers, and employers. The platform provides tools and lawyer-verified guidance to study, work, and live in a new country with a full spectrum of services including visa applications, document management, and practical settlement assistance such as housing and career support.

BorderPass was developed by experts in law and technology who believe that increasing access to legal support improves immigration outcomes. This approach facilitates a smooth transition for over 60,000 newcomers on the platform, enables regulatory compliance for leading colleges and universities, and promotes sustainable growth for local communities and national economies.

