MyCreds® Launches Mobile Trades Credential Solution to Support Interprovincial Labour Mobility

CALGARY, AB, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ - In response to the federal government's renewed call to improve labour mobility between provinces, MyCreds | MesCertif is proud to announce the addition of a mobile digital credential solution, tailored to Canada's skilled trades workforce, to the MyCreds National Network. This breakthrough supports on-the-go access, onsite verification, and cross-jurisdictional mobile recognition of trade credentials — a major step forward in removing barriers for skilled workers.

Developed in partnership with MATTR , and built on the success of the Virtual Skills Passport project funded by the Ontario government and supported by both MATTR and Digitary (now Instructure), the MyCreds digital wallet and verifier app leverages MDOC/MDL technology, the same secure, standards-based tools being adopted globally for trusted digital identity and credential exchange. The solution enables:

Secure mobile access to verified trade credentials

Real-time, onsite verification by inspectors, employers, and regulators

Cross-provincial recognition through a trusted issuer and verifier network

A fully bilingual platform supporting the credential holder and worker lifecycle

"Built for mobility, designed for trades — that's our commitment with this addition to the established national network," says Jodi Tavares, Executive Director of ARUCC MyCreds | MesCertif. "Canada's tradespeople deserve a system that recognizes their skills no matter where they work. This technology helps get them on the job faster, without being bogged down by paperwork or fragmented systems. It's a strong addition to the MyCreds National Network, that has been a trusted enabler of learner mobility for the past four years."

While the initial launch will take place in Nova Scotia by Fall 2025, the solution is designed to scale nationwide, supporting regulators, apprenticeship and safety authorities, and trade workers coast to coast.

The initiative directly aligns with priorities announced in the recent federal Speech from the Throne , which emphasized reducing internal trade barriers and facilitating worker mobility to meet national labour demands. MyCreds' new digital solution stands as a practical, proven approach to making that vision real.

As Canada's only bilingual, non profit national credential wallet and digital document exchange network, MyCreds is uniquely positioned to support this transition. With over 150 colleges, universities, and government agencies already issuing through the network, MyCreds brings experience, scale, and trust to the trades sector.

About MyCreds | MesCertif

Owned by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada ( ARUCC ), MyCreds is Canada's bilingual, national digital credential platform. The service enables secure issuing, exchange, and verification of official documents, badges, and credentials — supporting lifelong learning, labour mobility, and trusted data exchange across sectors.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

