MyCreds® Reaches Majority Adoption across Canada's Public Colleges, Institutes, Universities

CALGARY, AB, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - MyCreds® I MesCertif®, Canada's only sector owned, bilingual, national digital credential network, proudly announces that it has surpassed a major milestone, with 131 publicly funded post-secondary institutions now active on the platform — representing 58% of Canada's publicly funded colleges, universities, and institutes.

"As Canada's nonprofit, sector-governed digital credential network, this achievement is a powerful endorsement of the trust, collaboration, and shared vision we hold with our institutional partners," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director of MyCreds I MesCertif. "Together, we are transforming how learners, employers, and institutions connect through secure, portable, and instantly verifiable digital credentials."

The MyCreds platform provides Canadian learners and credential holders with:

Secure, bilingual digital and web wallet to carry transcripts, diplomas, certificates, micro-credentials, and badges

Instant, paperless sharing with employers, institutions, government, and licensing bodies

Confidence that their data is protected under Canadian and provincial privacy and data residency standards

For institutions, MyCreds offers a fully auditable, standards-based system to issue, manage, and revoke credentials, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and supporting learner mobility across Canada and internationally.

About MyCreds I MesCertif

MyCreds is Canada's official digital credentialing network, owned by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC). As a nonprofit-led national trust framework, MyCreds empowers institutions, organizations and issuing bodies to deliver secure, portable digital credentials to millions of learners.

