MyCreds® Reaches Majority Adoption across Canada's Public Colleges, Institutes, Universities

ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Jul 24, 2025, 10:47 ET

CALGARY, AB, July 24, 2025 /CNW/ - MyCreds® I MesCertif®, Canada's only sector owned, bilingual, national digital credential network, proudly announces that it has surpassed a major milestone, with 131 publicly funded post-secondary institutions now active on the platform — representing 58% of Canada's publicly funded colleges, universities, and institutes.

"As Canada's nonprofit, sector-governed digital credential network, this achievement is a powerful endorsement of the trust, collaboration, and shared vision we hold with our institutional partners," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director of MyCreds I MesCertif. "Together, we are transforming how learners, employers, and institutions connect through secure, portable, and instantly verifiable digital credentials."

The MyCreds platform provides Canadian learners and credential holders with:

  • Secure, bilingual digital and web wallet to carry transcripts, diplomas, certificates, micro-credentials, and badges
  • Instant, paperless sharing with employers, institutions, government, and licensing bodies
  • Confidence that their data is protected under Canadian and provincial privacy and data residency standards

For institutions, MyCreds offers a fully auditable, standards-based system to issue, manage, and revoke credentials, improving efficiency, reducing costs, and supporting learner mobility across Canada and internationally.

About MyCreds I MesCertif

MyCreds is Canada's official digital credentialing network, owned by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC). As a nonprofit-led national trust framework, MyCreds empowers institutions, organizations and issuing bodies to deliver secure, portable digital credentials to millions of learners.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Media Contact: For media inquiries or more information, please contact: Nina Garofalo, Lead, Digital Communications MyCreds | MesCertif, [email protected]

