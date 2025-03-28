MyCreds National Network Celebrates Founders with Launch of Founders Wall

CALGARY, AB, March 28, 2025 /CNW/ - As MyCreds enters its fifth year of operation, we are reflecting on the key contributors who helped build Canada's national digital credential network. To recognize their support, we are proud to introduce the Founders Wall—a tribute to the institutions and organizations that played a vital role in MyCreds' early development and long-term success.

Owned and led by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC), MyCreds is a national initiative dedicated to modernizing how post-secondary institutions issue and verify digital credentials. ARUCC represents registrars and enrolment services professionals at recognized colleges and universities across Canada, working to support students and advance professional standards within the sector.

The Founders Wall honors two groups of contributors: Platinum Founders, the institutions that provided critical seed funding during MyCreds' start-up phase, and Gold Founders, those that contributed to the project following the national launch. These contributions were instrumental in advancing the vision of a national digital credential network that supports students, educators, and employers across Canada.

"The dedication, collaboration, and support from these organizations early on, have directly supported the success of MyCreds today," said Darran A. Fernandez, ARUCC Board Chair – University Registrar, McMaster University. "We are deeply grateful to the institutions that took a leap of faith, committed resources, and helped lay the foundation for a system that now serves almost 50% of Canadian post-secondary institutions."

We extend our deepest appreciation to our Platinum and Gold Founders for their early investment and continued support, which have been essential to the success and growth of MyCreds.

To view our Founders Wall, visit https://mycreds.ca/founders/

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

Nina Garofalo, Lead Digital Communications, MyCreds/MesCertif, [email protected]