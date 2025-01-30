ARUCC MyCreds|MesCertif Unveils New Member Trust Registry in Partnership with MATTR

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - The Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges Canada (ARUCC) is proud to announce the launch of the ARUCC MyCreds|MesCertif Member Trust Registry, developed in collaboration with MATTR. This cutting-edge registry marks a significant leap forward in both the management and digital verification of academic credentials across Canada, replacing the former member directory and establishing a new benchmark for trust and security.

A New Era of Trust and Security in Digital Credentials

ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif joint logo (CNW Group/ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif)

The ARUCC MyCreds|MesCertif Member Trust Registry is designed to enhance the efficiency, security, reliability, and cross-border verifiability of the digital credentialing process. It offers a robust framework for digitally managing and verifying trusted members within the academic credential ecosystem, paving the way for increased transparency and confidence in digital credentials.

Key Features of the Member Trust Registry:

Enhanced Verification : A secure and comprehensive listing of verified members, including educational institutions and credential issuers, ensuring that only trusted entities are included, and credentials can seamlessly be trusted across borders.

: A secure and comprehensive listing of verified members, including educational institutions and credential issuers, ensuring that only trusted entities are included, and credentials can seamlessly be trusted across borders. Increased Transparency : The registry offers a centralized resource for verifying the legitimacy of credentialing organizations, fostering greater transparency in the digital credentialing process.

: The registry offers a centralized resource for verifying the legitimacy of credentialing organizations, fostering greater transparency in the digital credentialing process. Improved Security: Powered by MATTR's advanced technology, the registry upholds the highest standards of security and data integrity, protecting institutions and learners from fraud .

Why the Member Trust Registry Matters

In today's evolving landscape of digital credentials, trust, verifiability, and interoperability are essential. The ARUCC MyCreds|MesCertif Member Trust Registry directly addresses these needs by:

Establishing a Trust Framework : It provides a structured, reliable framework for trust between educational institutions, learners, and credential recipients, ensuring credentials are managed and shared securely based on published global standards.

: It provides a structured, reliable framework for trust between educational institutions, learners, and credential recipients, ensuring credentials are managed and shared securely based on published global standards. Facilitating Interoperability : Supporting interoperability among various digital credential systems, the registry enables learners to seamlessly present and verify their credentials across multiple platforms, institutions, and even borders.

: Supporting interoperability among various digital credential systems, the registry enables learners to seamlessly present and verify their credentials across multiple platforms, institutions, and even borders. Upholding Credential Integrity : By maintaining a verified list of credentialing entities, the registry reduces the risk of fraud and ensures that only legitimate credentials are recognized and ultimately trusted.

: By maintaining a verified list of credentialing entities, the registry reduces the risk of and ensures that only legitimate credentials are recognized and ultimately trusted. Supporting Compliance: Institutions can rely on the registry to meet regulatory and accreditation requirements, using its reliable mechanisms to verify credentialing practices and maintain accurate records.

Key Stakeholder Statements

"The launch of the Member Trust Registry is a transformative milestone for the ARUCC MyCreds|MesCertif platform," said Jodi Tavares, Executive Director, MyCreds/MesCertif. "In collaboration with MATTR, we're elevating trust and security standards in digital credentialing, which will benefit our national network members and learners across Canada."

"We are thrilled to partner with ARUCC on this innovative project," said Joel Semmelhack, CRO of MATTR. "Our advanced technology and partnership ensure the Member Trust Registry meets the highest standards of security and reliability. This registry will play a crucial role in strengthening the credibility and effectiveness of the digital credentials being issued."

About ARUCC MyCreds|MesCertif

ARUCC MyCreds|MesCertif is Canada's national digital credentialing network. It is sector-owned, nonprofit, and bilingual, developed by registrars from across the country and owned by the Association of Registrars of the Universities and Colleges of Canada (ARUCC). The platform provides secure, efficient solutions for issuing, receiving, managing, and sharing academic credentials, supporting the advancement of digital credentialing and learner consent.

About MATTR

MATTR is a global leader in digital trust, providing standards-based digital infrastructure that empowers businesses and governments to fortify trust. Engineered with careful consideration for the full trust lifecycle, MATTR enables end-to-end digital credential orchestration to power high assurance, high trust interactions for any organization, application, or experience. Trust, but verified.

SOURCE ARUCC MyCreds/MesCertif

For media inquiries, please contact: ARUCC MyCreds|MesCertif, Jodi Tavares, Executive Director MyCreds/MesCertif, Email: [email protected]; MATTR, Adam Lemmon, Director, MATTR Labs, Email: [email protected]