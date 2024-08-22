My Friend Omar: A Powerful Exposé on Modern Slavery in Canada - Now Streaming on CBC Gem

MONTREAL, Aug. 22, 2024 /CNW/ - UN investigator Tomoya Obokata's report on modern slavery in Canada exposes the alarming prevalence of forced labor among temporary foreign workers, particularly those bound by closed work permits. The report reveals how these workers face severe exploitation, coercion, and abuse, often with little recourse to justice. Obokata urgently calls for Canada to reform its immigration and labor policies to protect these vulnerable individuals from modern slavery conditions.

A new documentary My Friend Omar: The Battle of a Seasonal Worker arrives at a critical moment. Directed by activist filmmaker Christian de la Cortina and co-produced by Frank Baylis, the documentary sheds an unflinching light on the harsh realities faced by temporary foreign workers in Canada, particularly those subjected to the oppressive conditions of closed work permits.

The Canadian economy, particularly its agricultural sector, relies heavily on the labor of temporary foreign workers (TFWs). In 2022, over 64,660 TFWs toiled in Canada's agricultural industry alone, accounting for 23% of the workforce in that sector. These workers, many of whom are bound by closed work permits, find themselves at the mercy of their employers, with limited rights and a precarious existence.

My Friend Omar: The Battle of a Seasonal Worker tells the harrowing story of Wilson Omar Mendez, a Guatemalan seasonal worker on a Quebec farm, who endured inhumane working conditions under the tight control of his employer. His experiences—ranging from grueling work schedules and unpaid overtime to social isolation, verbal abuse, and the constant threat of deportation—mirror the findings in Obokata's report, which identifies forced labor and modern slavery within the global supply chain.

Christian de la Cortina, who plays a temporary foreign worker in the Quebec TV series 5e Rang, found his role both eye-opening and distressing. "Portraying a temporary foreign worker in 5e Rang made me realize how deeply vulnerable these workers are," says de la Cortina. "When Omar Mendez courageously shared his story with me, I knew I had to amplify his voice through this documentary. We need to confront the disturbing reality that Canada's closed work permit system perpetuates a form of modern slavery," he adds.

Frank Baylis, a seasoned producer and former federal politician, echoes this urgency. "Through my personal family background, my work with various Canadian cultural communities. and my experience in politics, I am committed to ensuring that we tackle abuse in any form to live up to our country's high standards." Baylis says. "Canada prides itself on being a nation that welcomes and respects all, yet closed work permits tell a different story—a story that we can no longer ignore. It's time for Canada to live up to its reputation and take decisive action to protect these workers."

My Friend Omar: The Battle of a Seasonal Worker is not just a documentary; it is a call to action. It underscores the need for systemic change to safeguard the rights and dignity of those who contribute so much to the Canadian economy yet receive so little in return. Now streaming on CBC Gem and ICI Tou.TV, the film is set to be broadcast on CBC across Canada in the coming weeks, bringing this urgent issue to a wider audience.

Frank Baylis and Christian de la Cortina, through their courageous filmmaking, are challenging the status quo and demanding justice for the invisible workers who are, in many ways, a backbone of Canada's agricultural economic sector.

About Christian de la Cortina

Christian de la Cortina is a Canadian actor and filmmaker known for his dynamic performances and commitment to impactful storytelling. A winner of the Best Actor Award at The Latin Awards Canada in 2021, he has earned acclaim for the passion and authenticity he brings to both his acting and directorial projects. Christian is dedicated to creating content that not only entertains but also challenges audiences with powerful, socially conscious messages. Christian has collaborated extensively with his co-producer Frank Baylis to produce a series of compelling films that have captivated audiences worldwide.

About Frank Baylis

Frank Baylis is a multifaceted entrepreneur, politician, and filmmaker who has left an indelible mark in various industries. As a successful businessman, Frank is known for his leadership and innovation in the medical technology sector. Passionate about politics, Frank served as a dedicated Member of Parliament in Canada, representing the Pierrefonds—Dollard riding from 2015 to 2019. During his tenure, he was recognized for his dedication in standing up for human rights. Beyond his business and political endeavors, Frank is also a passionate independent filmmaker with a career spanning over two decades. His films, characterized by their rich narratives and compelling characters, reflect his commitment to making a positive impact in the world.

Link to Gems Documentary "My Friend Omar": https://gem.cbc.ca/absolutely-canadian/s24

Trailer

https://youtu.be/_7UpzeHeTQM

