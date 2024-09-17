A powerful film about the abuses of illegal workers in North America

UNDOCUMENTED (Sin Papeles)

A film by Christian de la Cortina

On October 4th at 7 pm at Cinéma du Parc in Montreal

MONTREAL, Sept. 17, 2024 /CNW/ - Righteous Pictures is proud to announce the premiere of his latest film, Undocumented, directed by Christian de la Cortina, produced by Vanessa Caceres and Frank Baylis. The film will be presented in several cinemas in Québec starting October 4th with the premiere taking place at Cinéma du Parc in Montreal. Coinciding with Hispanic Heritage Month in Canada, Undocumented celebrates and amplifies Hispanic voices, making its release especially significant during this period of cultural recognition and pride. In a historic first, the film will also be released throughout Cuba in more than 200 theaters, marking a groundbreaking moment in Canadian cinema history.

Poster English version (CNW Group/Righteous Pictures)

The film has been acclaimed on the global festival circuit, captivating audiences with its compelling narrative and social impact. It is now being acquired by a major streaming platform for its world rights.

A Story That Matters

This international drama follows a Mexican activist seeking asylum in the US who ends up exploited on a farm in Vermont, facing the very injustices he was fighting against. Undocumented sheds light on the harsh realities of migrant workers and the abuse of temporary workers in North America. The movie Undocumented is part of Righteous Pictures' work to raise awareness of the exploitation of temporary workers that is happening today in Canada and the US. It continues the important subject explored in their previous documentary, My Friend Omar, which exposed the struggles of seasonal workers and the dangers of the closed permit visa system, recently highlighted by the UN Special Rapporteur on Contemporary Forms of Slavery.

Discover the trailer

De la Cortina: " I hope my film will foster empathy in the hearts of the audience"

"This film is more relevant than ever as we head into another election cycle in the U.S., where racism and the stigmatization of undocumented individuals are once again at the forefront of political discourse. I want viewers to fully immerse themselves in Fernando's journey and see things from his perspective. He has never worked on a dairy farm or known the cold. Through his experience, the audience will understand the sacrifices made by people who have to start from scratch in a new country. I hope my film will foster empathy in the hearts of the audience," adds de la Cortina.

Righteous Pictures, founded in 2007, is committed to creating films, documentaries, and series that tackle social and environmental issues, with a focus on inclusivity and highlighting the Hispanic community. Christian de la Cortina, known for his versatility as an actor and director, leads Undocumented with his distinct storytelling style, earning accolades including the People's Choice Award at the Seattle Latino Film Festival 2023.

Producer Vanessa Caceres brings a fresh perspective and passion for socially conscious narratives. She has been key to bringing this story to life. Longtime collaborator and esteemed politician and businessman Frank Baylis has been a vital partner in the production of Undocumented. With over two decades of experience working alongside de la Cortina as a producer, Baylis's commitment to supporting impactful films is evident in his continued efforts to bring change and important stories to audiences.

The team is now working on their next film, Grey Gold, a thriller centered around humanitarian pilots in the DRC. The film is set to be filmed in South Africa in 2025.

FILM PREMIERE INVITATION IN MONTREAL Undocumented

(sin papeles) In the presence of the film's actors and crew Friday October 4th 2024 at 7 PM

at cinéma du Parc (1379-A rue Sherbrooke Ouest) RSVP by October 1st: [email protected]

Christian de la Cortina & Frank Baylis are available for interviews. Screening link available upon request.

Media Contact: Vanessa Caceres, [email protected]